Technology News
loading

Mysterious Doge 'Whale' Account Back In Focus, Holds About $12 Billion Worth Of The Digital Asset

The investor has around 3,671 crore Dogecoins; the account's holdings had touched a whopping $22 billion before the crash two weeks ago

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 24 May 2021 16:56 IST
Mysterious Doge 'Whale' Account Back In Focus, Holds About $12 Billion Worth Of The Digital Asset

Photo Credit: Bloomberg

Dogecoin prices have been highly volatile in the last few months

Highlights
  • The value of Dogecoin has fallen sharply of late
  • An unknown Dogecoin 'whale' holds a huge portion of the total tokens
  • Elon Musk tweeted earlier that too much concentration is a major issue

In the past few days, the value of Dogecoin has fallen sharply. One of the main reasons for the dip was China announcing a ban on cryptocurrency trading. However, despite the crash, Dogecoin is one of the few cryptocurrencies that has seen a stupendous rise as compared to its value at the beginning of this year. That rise was primarily credited to Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who often supported it on his social media accounts. In February though, he had warned that the biggest threat to Dogecoin was its extreme concentration among a handful of digital wallets.

That warning has again come back into focus now after reports emerged that a Dogecoin “whale” continues to hold billions worth of the meme currency in spite of the recent drop. Dogecoin address DH5yaieqoZN36fDVciNyRueRGvGLR3mr7L apparently holds nearly $12 billion (roughly Rs. 8,752 crore) worth of the digital currency.

According to data from Bitinfocharts, the Dogecoin “whale” first purchased the crypto on February 6, 2019, when it was trading at $0.0018 (roughly Rs. 0.13) per coin. Now, the investor has around 3,671 crore Dogecoins, which is about 28 per cent of the cryptocurrency's overall supply. Before the crash began two weeks ago, the valuation of the account's holdings had touched a whopping $22 billion (roughly Rs. 16,046 crore). At the time of writing, according to CoinMarketCap, Dogecoin was trading at $0.32 (roughly Rs. 23).

In February this year, Musk tweeted he will fully support major Dogecoin holders if they sell most of their holdings, saying too much concentration is the "only real issue".

He even went on to add that he will pay them actual dollars if they emptied their accounts.

In the world of finance, a "whale" is an entity with enough power to impact the market of an asset by triggering massive transactions. The main problem with whale accounts accumulating billions worth of Doge is that they can influence the market single-handedly if they decide to sell.

There has been massive speculation about who could be behind this mysterious whale account, and many suggested Musk, being the ultimate "hodler", himself could be the owner.

Dogecoin was launched in 2013 and has the image of a Shiba Inu dog as its logo. It was the brainchild of techies Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer, who started it merely as a joke to sidestep traditional banking fees in 2013 when it was trading around $0.000232 (Rs. 0.017).

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: dogecoin, Cryptocurrency, crypto whale, Elon Musk
Redmi Note 8 (2021) Teased to Be Powered by MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, Design Revealed
Samsung Galaxy M22 With MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery May Launch Later This Year

Related Stories

Mysterious Doge 'Whale' Account Back In Focus, Holds About $12 Billion Worth Of The Digital Asset
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Battlegrounds Mobile India Teases 'Erangle' Map Instead of Erangel
  2. F9 Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks a Month Ahead of Release
  3. Realme X7 Max 5G Set to Launch on May 31 in India
  4. Zee5 to Stream Friends: The Reunion in India
  5. The Arrowverse Is Finally Back on Streaming in India
  6. Google Photos Free Storage Ends June 1: Next Steps for Android, iOS Users
  7. Realme Smart TV 4K to Launch in India on May 31
  8. Asus ZenFone 8 Series Teased to Launch in India Soon
  9. Army of the Dead 2 ‘Insane’ Idea Ready to Go, Zack Snyder Says
  10. NASA Shares Image of Galaxy Cluster Located 3.5 Billion Light-Years Away
#Latest Stories
  1. Mysterious Doge 'Whale' Account Back In Focus, Holds About $12 Billion Worth Of The Digital Asset
  2. OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T, OnePlus Nord N100 Update Brings May 2021 Android Security Patch, Bug Fixes
  3. Fast & Furious 9 Box Office Shoots Off to $162.4 Million in Opening Weekend
  4. Samsung Galaxy M22 With MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery May Launch Later This Year
  5. As Crypto Market Crash Continues, Is Buying the Dip the Right Call?
  6. Redmi Note 8 (2021) Teased to Be Powered by MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, Design Revealed
  7. OnePlus TV 40Y1 With Android TV 9-Based OxygenPlay, Built-in Chromecast Launched in India
  8. The Flash, Supergirl, Arrow, More DC Shows Coming to Amazon Prime Video
  9. Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition Set to Launch in India in June 1
  10. Clubhouse Android App Crosses 1 Million Downloads on Google Play Store
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com