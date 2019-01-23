NDTV Gadgets360.com

Myntra Taps 9,000 Kirana Stores in 50 Cities to Boost Last-Mile Delivery

, 23 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Myntra Taps 9,000 Kirana Stores in 50 Cities to Boost Last-Mile Delivery

Flipkart-owned e-commerce platform Myntra that saw 80 per cent revenue fall in FY2018 has doubled down on last-mile delivery, tapping into over 9,000 kirana stores across 50 cities to fast deliver packages.

Today, nearly 60 per cent of all Myntra's product pick-ups and deliveries happen through its "Kirana Delivery Programme" - helping the company reduce delivery costs, the company told IANS on Tuesday.

"Myntra's 'Kirana Delivery Programme' is a successful model introduced by the company to accelerate order delivery in the most efficient way possible, while ensuring we provide a good partnership opportunity to our kirana partners," a company spokesperson told IANS. 

"We will continue to innovate, expand and hope to register more kirana partners in the future as well," the spokesperson added.

The "Kirana Delivery Programme" is an ingenious model introduced by the company to accelerate order delivery, while creating a platform for kirana stores to have an additional source of income. 

"A mutually beneficial model, it has helped Myntra achieve greater consumer satisfaction and is enhancing the standard of living of the owners of several 'mom & pop' stores across the country," said the company. 

Several tailors and beauty parlour owners, among others, have also signed up with Myntra for the programme. 

The online fashion retailer narrowed its consolidated losses to Rs. 178.7 crore for 2017-18, compared with a loss of Rs 655.8 crore in the previous fiscal.

According to business intelligence platform Tofler, the company saw its income growing nearly threefold to Rs. 427.4 crore in 2017-18 as against Rs. 155.6 crore in the previous financial year.

Ananth Narayanan, Chief Executive of e-tail portals Myntra and Jabong, stepped down from the post on January 14 "to pursue external opportunities".

The 11-year-old Flipkart Group, owned by US retail giant Walmart, includes e-tail sites Flipkart, Myntra, Jabong and digital payment platform PhonePe.

In May last year, Walmart bought a 77 per cent equity stake in the company for a whopping $16 billion.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Myntra, Kirana Delivery Programme
Google Opens New Office in Berlin With Eye on Expansion
Pricee
Myntra Taps 9,000 Kirana Stores in 50 Cities to Boost Last-Mile Delivery
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Samsung Carnival
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Dropped From Stairs, Used as a Skate in Latest 'Test Videos'
  2. Amazon and Flipkart Republic Day Sales: The Best Deals on Mobile Phones
  3. Top Free Android VPN Apps are Leaking Your Data, Study Finds
  4. Which Are the Best Headphones Under Rs. 1,000?
  5. Redmi Note 7 Pro Price, Galaxy M-Series Launch Date & More News This Week
  6. Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 Said to Launch in India at This Price Point
  7. Honor View 20 With 'Hole-Punch' Selfie Camera Design Launched
  8. Huawei’s Nano Memory Card Reportedly Benchmarked
  9. Vivo Y89 With 6.26-Inch Display, Snapdragon 626 SoC Launched
  10. WhatsApp for Android Update Makes Group Calling Easier
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.