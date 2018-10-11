NDTV Gadgets360.com

Mumbai Metro, PayPal Partner for Online Recharge Payments

11 October 2018
Mumbai Metro, PayPal Partner for Online Recharge Payments

Highlights

  • Mumbai Metro commuters can recharge their smart cards online
  • People can go to the metro website for recharge
  • Commuters can also use app for recharge

Reliance Infrastructure's Mumbai Metro One has partnered with global digital payments leader PayPal for online recharge payments, marking the latter's foray into mass transit, an official said here on Thursday.

With this, Mumbai Metro commuters can recharge their smart cards on the Reliance Mumbai Metro website or app backed by PayPal's robust risk and security platform.

"PayPal's integration with Mumbai Metro payment network mirrors the agility of the transit system and marks our entry into the mass transit sector, giving commuters the ease of a seamless and safe payment experience," said PayPal India Director (Channel Partnerships) Devendra Trivedi.

Since inception of Mumbai Metro, Reliance Infrastructure has taken major strides in revolutionising its ticketing system and establish itself as a digitally advanced organisation encouraging cashless mode of payments, said a spokesperson.

Using latest technology, it pioneered mobile ticketing and was the first metro in India to bring payments through digital money during the demonetisation in November 2016, for the Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar 11.40km-long Mumbai Metro.

The metro commuters can recharge their smart cards by logging onto the Mumbai Metro website to opt for the PayPal payment gateway, besides on the company's mobile website and Internet-enabled mobile phones.

Billion Capture Plus
Mumbai Metro, PayPal Partner for Online Recharge Payments
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.