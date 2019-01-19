NDTV Gadgets360.com

Mukesh Ambani Calls for Movement Against 'Data Colonisation'

, 19 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Mukesh Ambani Calls for Movement Against 'Data Colonisation'

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani said Indian data must be "owned and controlled" by Indians

Highlights

  • Mukesh Ambani urged PM Modi to lead fight against "data colonisation"
  • He asserted the data is the "new oil and wealth"
  • Ambani also hinted at a new commerce platform for small retailers

Invoking Mahatma Gandhi's movement against colonisation, Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lead a fight against "data colonisation", saying that Indian data must be "owned and controlled" by Indians.

"I pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of our Nation, in the year of his 150th birth anniversary. Gandhiji led India's movement against political colonisation... Today, we have to collectively launch a new movement against data colonisation," he said addressing the "Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2019" here inaugurated by Modi.

Asserting that the data is the "new oil and wealth" in the new world, he said India's data must be controlled and owned by Indian people and not by corporates, especially global corporations. "Honourable Prime Minister, I am sure you will make this one of the principal goals of your Digital India mission."

"For India to succeed in this data-driven revolution, we will have to migrate the control and ownership of Indian data back to India ... in other words, Indian wealth back to every Indian. India's data must be owned and controlled by Indians only, not the global corporates. There is a need to launch a movement to bring back the control of data in our hands," he said.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had in October said that all digital payment firms like Google Pay, WhatsApp and the likes, must store data locally for their businesses in the country.

During the event, Ambani also announced that Reliance, which he said had invested Rs. 3,00,000 crores and catalysed one million jobs in Gujarat, would double its investment and employment numbers over the next decade.

He said Reliance Jio and Reliance Retail would soon launch a new commerce platform for small retailers -- a mega mission which will first be launched in Gujarat and then across the country.

He also announced his plans to create a "fully digital Gujarat" by connecting every home, office, school, college and market through Jio.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Reliance Industries, Reliance, Mukesh Ambani
5G's Potential Is the Problem With Huawei in Eyes of Critics
Pricee
Mukesh Ambani Calls for Movement Against 'Data Colonisation'
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

OPPO R17 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Pro Price, Specifications Tipped in New Leaks
  2. OnePlus Assured Upgrade Programme Awards Up to 70 Percent Buyback on OnePlus 6T
  3. Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 Said to Launch in India at This Price Point
  4. WhatsApp for Android Update Makes Group Calling Easier
  5. PUBG Mobile 0.10.5 Update Out Now, Adds Royale Pass Season 5
  6. Zebronics Zeb-Peace Affordable Truly Wireless Earphones Review
  7. Android Q Video Leak Shows New Notifications, Privacy Controls
  8. WhatsApp to Soon Protect Your Chats via Fingerprint Authentication: Report
  9. Xiaomi’s PUBG-Like Survival Game Now Available for Download in Mi Apps
  10. Soni Is Netflix’s Best Indian Film That Almost No One Will Watch
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.