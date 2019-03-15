Technology News

Mt. Gox Founder Mark Karpeles Given Suspended Sentence by Japan Court

, 15 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Mt. Gox Founder Mark Karpeles Given Suspended Sentence by Japan Court

A Tokyo court on Friday handed the founder of the now-defunct Mt. Gox bitcoin currency exchange a 2-1/2-year suspended sentence for his role in the loss of hundreds of millions of dollars worth of bitcoins and cash, Kyodo news agency reported.

The court suspended the sentence for Mark Karpeles for four years, finding the French national guilty of data manipulation but innocent on charges of embezzlement, Kyodo said.

Karpeles had pleaded not guilty on both charges.

Prosecutors had sought a sentence of 10 years against the 33-year-old Karpeles, it said.

Tokyo-based Mt. Gox once handled 80 percent of the world's Bitcoin trades but filed for bankruptcy in 2014 after losing some 850,000 Bitcoins - then worth around half a billion US dollars - and $28 million in cash from its bank accounts.

In its bankruptcy filing, it had blamed hackers for the lost Bitcoins, pointing to a software security flaw.

The collapse of Mt. Gox damaged the image of virtual currencies, particularly among risk-averse Japanese investors and corporations. But the bankruptcy also prompted Japan's government to decide how to treat Bitcoin, and preceded a push by local regulators to licence virtual currency exchanges.

Japan in 2017 became the first country to regulate exchanges at the national level, part of a government effort to exploit financial technology as a means of stimulating the economy.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mt Gox, Mark Karpeles, Bitcoin
Soyuz Rocket With 3 Astronauts Successfully Reaches ISS
Mi TV 4A Pro 49 Price in India Cut, Now Available at Rs. 29,999
Pricee
Mt. Gox Founder Mark Karpeles Given Suspended Sentence by Japan Court
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Smart TVs
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Updates Android Pie Roadmap, 10 Phones to Receive Update
  2. Redmi Go to Launch in India on March 19
  3. Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Next Sale on March 20
  4. Redmi Note 7 Pro Review
  5. Mi TV 4A Pro 49 Price in India Slashed to Rs. 29,999
  6. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  7. Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) Now Receiving Stable Android Pie Update: Report
  8. Google Maps Now Lets You Report Accidents, Speed Traps Enroute
  9. Paytm Payments Bank Gets a Dedicated Mobile Banking App
  10. Windows 10 Will Now Roll Back Updates Automatically if Your PC Can’t Boot
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.