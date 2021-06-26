Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Mozilla's New Platform 'Rally' to Share Data With Scientists Not Advertisers. That Too With Your Consent

Mozilla's New Platform 'Rally' to Share Data With Scientists Not Advertisers. That Too With Your Consent

Mozilla says Rally puts users in command of their data and hands them the power to contribute to crowdfunded projects for a better Internet.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 26 June 2021 13:13 IST
Mozilla's New Platform 'Rally' to Share Data With Scientists Not Advertisers. That Too With Your Consent

Photo Credit: Mozilla

Mozilla has launched the Rally research initiative in collaboration with Princeton University

Highlights
  • Rally will give users the option to share their web data with researchers
  • It is currently available on Firefox in the US
  • Mozilla said it plans to launch it on other browsers and countries soon

Every click on the Internet means sharing information with websites we decide to visit. The algorithms of social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram pick our taste and show us advertisements accordingly. But we have often come across reports where untrustworthy companies and websites have stolen the data and even exploited it to their advantage. But what if you were given a chance to select who gets access to your data? On Friday, Mozilla launched "Rally", a browser platform with privacy and transparency at its core. 

The company said 'Rally' puts users in command of their data and hands them the power to contribute their browsing data to crowdfund projects for a better Internet and a better society — one that puts people first and respects their privacy. "We've been a leader in privacy features that help you control your data by blocking trackers," Mozilla said. But, it added that being “data-empowered” also means having the ability to choose who you want to access your data. 

To kickstart, Mozilla has launched a Rally research initiative, developed in collaboration with the research team of professor Jonathan Mayer at Princeton University. It's a crowdsourced effort enabling scientists — computer as well as social — and other researchers to launch studies about the Web and invite people to participate.  

Rebecca Weiss, Lead, Rally Project, said that cutting people out of decisions about their data is inequity harming people, society and the internet. "We believe that you should determine who benefits from your data. We are data optimists and want to change the way the data economy works for both people and day-to-day business. We are excited to see how Rally can help understand some of the biggest problems of the Internet and make it better," Weiss said, in a statement. 

The first study is "Political and COVID-19 News", which examines how people engage with news and misinformation about politics and COVID-19 across online services. The Princeton University team that helped Mozilla develop the Rally research initiative is working on this project. The second study that Mozilla plans to launch soon is called  “Beyond the Paywall”. It's a project, in partnership with Shoshana Vasserman and Greg Martin of the Stanford University Graduate School of Business. It aims to better understand news consumption, what people value in news, and the economics that could build a more sustainable ecosystem for newspapers in the online marketplace.

Shoshana Vasserman, Assistant Professor, Economics, said that we need research to find answers to questions society faces in the information age. "But for that research to be credible and reliable, it needs to be transparent, considered, and treat every participant with respect," Vasserman said, adding, “it might sound simple but it takes a lot of work. In working with Rally, we hope to be part of that transformation".

Rally is currently available for Firefox desktop users in the US, and the company plans to launch it for other Web browsers and in other countries in the future.

We discuss the return of PUBG Mobile, sorry, Battlegrounds Mobile India on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mozilla, Internet, Data Security, Rally, Mozilla Rally
Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal Says Will Significantly Increase Women Delivery Partners in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune in 2021
Realme C11 (2021) With 6.5-Inch HD+ Display, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Mozilla's New Platform 'Rally' to Share Data With Scientists Not Advertisers. That Too With Your Consent
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's Why Man Who Became Dogecoin Millionaire in 2 Months Still Won't Sell
  2. Jio Google Smartphone Launches September 10: Mukesh Ambani
  3. Vivo V21e 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched in India
  4. Instagram Testing Ability to Let Users Post Directly From Desktop
  5. Bitcoins Worth $3.6 Billion Vanished Along With Cryptocurrency Firm, Founders
  6. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 Official-Looking Renders Out
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs OnePlus Nord Comparison: Finding the Better Nord
  9. Realme Narzo 30 Review: A Worthy Update to the Narzo 20?
  10. Delhi Permits Online Alcohol Delivery - Here's What We Know So Far
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Leaked Renders Suggest Specifications, Body Composition Monitoring Feature Tipped
  2. Global Chip Shortage Could Affect Supply of Credit/ Debit Cards, Industry Body Warns
  3. Telegram Gets Group Video Calls Support, Animated Backgrounds and Emoji With New Update
  4. Realme C11 (2021) With 6.5-Inch HD+ Display, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Mozilla's New Platform 'Rally' to Share Data With Scientists Not Advertisers. That Too With Your Consent
  6. Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal Says Will Significantly Increase Women Delivery Partners in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune in 2021
  7. Microsoft Tells Affected Users SolarWinds Hacker Had Gained Access to Its Customer Service Tools
  8. YouTube Takes Down Xinjiang Videos Forcing Atajurt Kazakh Human Rights' Channel to Seek Alternative
  9. Google Algorithm Turned This Zurich Engineer Into an Infamous Serial Killer 'The Sadist'
  10. UFOs Remain Unidentified in US Intelligence's Final Report; Possibility of Alien Spacecrafts Not Ruled Out
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com