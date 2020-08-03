Technology News
Mozilla Firefox Loses Market Share to Microsoft Edge in July 2020: Report

Mozilla Firefox was ranked third in terms of market share in the past month.

By Shayak Majumder | Updated: 3 August 2020 13:33 IST
Mozilla Firefox Loses Market Share to Microsoft Edge in July 2020: Report

Firefox lost market share due to Edge’s shift to Chromium

Highlights
  • Mozilla Firefox ranks third after Microsoft Edge
  • Edge’s move to Chromium helped in share boost
  • Mozilla Firefox posted a market share of 7.27 percent

Mozilla Firefox ranked third behind fellow web browsers Microsoft Edge and Google Chrome last month, according to third-party numbers from NetMarketShare. While Chrome continued to rule with the lion's share of usage, Mozilla Firefox slipped down a place to come after Microsoft Edge in terms of market share. This happened soon after Edge's switch to Chromium, which was made available as part of the Windows 10 feature update in June. Firefox usage saw a dip of less than one percent in the past month.

In a report, Softpedia News cited NetMarketShare numbers from the past month. It said that in July, the market share of Mozilla Firefox dipped from 7.58 percent to 7.27 percent. While this may not seem much, it resulted in Firefox losing its second most-used browser title to Microsoft Edge, which rose from 8.07 percent to 8.46 percent. Google Chrome, on the other hand, continued to post growth, growing from 70.19 percent to 71 percent.

In June, Microsoft's Chromium-based browser Edge began rolling out to all users as part of a Windows update. Later that month, Edge was announced to be included by default in Windows 10 feature update.

Thanks to its Chromium move, Microsoft Edge became operable not only on Windows 10, but also on older OS versions such as Windows 7, Windows 8, and Windows 8.1. It was also made available on macOS as well. The Softpedia report suggests that due to Edge's migration to Chromium, more users are giving it a shot, resulting in the increased market share.

Microsoft has already made its Chromium-based Edge available by default on Windows 10 version 20H2 update (build version 19042.330) to the Beta Channel (Slow ring). It plans to roll out 20H2 version update to all users sometime later this year.

According to Microsoft' support page, the Chromium-based Edge comes with support for the “latest rendering capabilities, modern web applications, and powerful developer tools across all supported OS platforms.”

