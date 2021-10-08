Technology News
loading

Firefox Update Brings Ads in Address Bar: How to Disable

Firefox address bar will now show sponsored links based on keywords you type.

Updated: 8 October 2021 13:29 IST
Firefox Update Brings Ads in Address Bar: How to Disable

Firefox has partnered with adMarketplace to offer sponsored links to its users

Highlights
  • Firefox Suggest can be disabled easily in Settings
  • Firefox will show a prompt to enable ads after new update
  • User can even customise on what ads can show in address bar

Firefox is bringing sponsored address bar suggestions to its browser with the latest 93.0 update. This means that Mozilla will offer content from partners based on your search queries, right in the address bar. These ad links will show up alongside all the usual search suggestions like browsing history, and could prove to be intrusive. The Web is filled with ads on every page, and the addition of these ads in the address bar may upset Firefox users. Mozilla is calling this feature Firefox Suggest and there is an easy way to disable it as well.

Firefox has updated its support page to explain more about this new Firefox Suggest feature. On the page, Firefox calls it a "feature that serves as a trustworthy guide to the better Web, surfacing relevant information and sites to help you accomplish your goals." These relevant suggestions come "from trusted partners based on what you're searching for." Traditionally, the address bar offers suggestions like browsing history and open tabs, but if Firefox Suggest is enabled, it will also show suggestions from Mozilla's partners.

These suggestions won't be enabled automatically. After updating to the latest version, Firefox will send you a message notification asking you to enable Firefox Suggest. To enable these suggestions, a user can click on ‘Allow suggestions' when they receive the notification prompt or click on ‘Customize in settings' to choose the experience and the types of suggestions that will show in the address bar.

Mozilla has partnered with adMarketplace to offer sponsored results to its users. Sponsored links will show up at the bottom of the traditional suggestions and are based on the keywords you type in the address bar.

How to disable sponsored suggestions on Firefox:

Users who have Firefox Suggest enabled, can easily disable it by using the following steps.

  1. Click on the top menu button in the Firefox browser
  2. Click on Settings > Privacy and Security.
  3. Go down to the Address Bar options and head to Firefox Suggest section
  4. To enable or disable contextual suggestions, select or deselect the checkbox next to Contextual suggestions.
  5. To enable or disable traditional address bar suggestions, such as Firefox Suggest results from browsing history and bookmarks, select or deselect the associated checkboxes.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Firefox, Mozilla, Firefox Suggest
Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City Trailer Out Now in English and Hindi

Related Stories

Firefox Update Brings Ads in Address Bar: How to Disable
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Shiba Inu Whale Buys 6.3 Trillion Coins in Two Days
  2. Cricket 22 Release Date, India Price Announced
  3. OnePlus 9RT Set to Launch on October 13, OnePlus Buds Z2 to Debut Alongside
  4. Best True Wireless Earphones Deals in Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021
  5. Moto E40 Teased to Launch in India
  6. Realme GT Neo 2 Set to Launch in India on October 13: All Details
  7. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  8. Acer Launches Six New Laptops Based on Windows 11 in India
  9. OnePlus 9RT Price, Specifications, Colour Options Leak Ahead of Launch
  10. Apple Watch Series 7 Goes on Pre-Orders in India Today
#Latest Stories
  1. Polygon Network Surpasses Ethereum in Terms of Active Users
  2. Crypto Exchange Binance Has Ireland in Plans for 'Decentralised' Regional Headquarters
  3. Firefox Update Brings Ads in Address Bar: How to Disable
  4. Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City Trailer Out Now in English and Hindi
  5. Session Is a Blockchain-Based Private Messenger That Uses Decentralised Server Nodes To Ensure Anonymity
  6. Apple Watch Series 7 Pre-Orders in India Start Today
  7. FIFA 23 Could Be Called EA Sports FC, as EA Considers Dropping FIFA Branding
  8. Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro TWS Earbuds With Customisable ANC, LDAC Codec Support Launched
  9. YouTube Discontinues Annual Rewind Video, Plans Global End-Of-Year Interactive Experience Instead
  10. Bitcoin Values Drop Down to $54,000 but Ether, Cardano Continue Steady Climb
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com