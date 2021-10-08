Firefox Update Brings Ads in Address Bar: How to Disable

Firefox is bringing sponsored address bar suggestions to its browser with the latest 93.0 update. This means that Mozilla will offer content from partners based on your search queries, right in the address bar. These ad links will show up alongside all the usual search suggestions like browsing history, and could prove to be intrusive. The Web is filled with ads on every page, and the addition of these ads in the address bar may upset Firefox users. Mozilla is calling this feature Firefox Suggest and there is an easy way to disable it as well.

Firefox has updated its support page to explain more about this new Firefox Suggest feature. On the page, Firefox calls it a "feature that serves as a trustworthy guide to the better Web, surfacing relevant information and sites to help you accomplish your goals." These relevant suggestions come "from trusted partners based on what you're searching for." Traditionally, the address bar offers suggestions like browsing history and open tabs, but if Firefox Suggest is enabled, it will also show suggestions from Mozilla's partners.

These suggestions won't be enabled automatically. After updating to the latest version, Firefox will send you a message notification asking you to enable Firefox Suggest. To enable these suggestions, a user can click on ‘Allow suggestions' when they receive the notification prompt or click on ‘Customize in settings' to choose the experience and the types of suggestions that will show in the address bar.

Mozilla has partnered with adMarketplace to offer sponsored results to its users. Sponsored links will show up at the bottom of the traditional suggestions and are based on the keywords you type in the address bar.