Technology News
loading

Mozilla Firefox 86 Will Have Backspace Navigation Shortcut Disabled by Default: How to Re-Enable

Mozilla users can re-enable the feature by going into about:config.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 8 January 2021 14:38 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Mozilla Firefox 86 Will Have Backspace Navigation Shortcut Disabled by Default: How to Re-Enable

Firefox users can still navigate to the last visited page by using another shortcut – Alt+ Left arrow

Highlights
  • Firefox 86 will roll out for all users sometime in the future
  • Users who install it will not be able to use backspace shortcut
  • Mozilla claims that the shortcut often resulted in user data loss

Mozilla Firefox 86 will have the backspace navigation shortcut disabled by default. The reason behind disabling the shortcut is to help users avoid data loss. Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge have already disabled this backspace shortcut a while ago. Chrome users must download an extension for this work again, whereas Microsoft has offered a flag for users to re-enable it. Mozilla has also offered its users the option to re-enable the backspace keyboard shortcut if they wish to.

The company, in its Firefox 86.0a1 nightly release notes detailing all the new features coming with Firefox 86, confirms that the backspace navigation shortcut will be disabled by default to prevent user data loss. The backspace key as a navigation shortcut allows users to go back to a previous page and sometimes this causes users to lose data. For instance, they can lose all the details filled in an online form. Firefox 86 will roll out sometime in the future, and all users who will install it won't be able to use the backspace and shift+backspace shortcuts for navigating to the previous page. This change was first spotted by Techdows.

Even though the backspace shortcut will be disabled, Firefox users can still navigate to the last visited page by using another shortcut – Alt+Left arrow (command+Left arrow on Mac).

Mozilla has also highlighted another way to re-enable the backspace navigation shortcut. Follow these steps mentioned in the release notes:

  1. Head to about:config
  2. Find browser.backspace_action and change the preference value to 0.

Therefore, even though the backspace shortcuts will be disabled by default in Firefox 86, they can be re-enabled rather easily. For Google Chrome users, the tech giant offers an extension to re-enable the navigation shortcut. Microsoft Edge users will have to enable the “Assigns the Backspace key to go back a page” flag in edge://flags and restart their browser to re-enable the shortcut.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mozilla, Firefox, Firefox 86, Backspace Navigation Shortcut
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
PUBG Mobile India Launch Date Remains Uncertain, MeitY Response to RTI Shows: Report
WhatsApp May Soon Allow Public Testing of Multi-Device Support for Android Users

Related Stories

Mozilla Firefox 86 Will Have Backspace Navigation Shortcut Disabled by Default: How to Re-Enable
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PUBG Mobile India Launch Date Remains Uncertain: Report
  2. Realme V15 5G Launched With Triple Rear Cameras, MediaTek Dimensity 800U
  3. Samsung Galaxy A71, Galaxy A51 Price Cut in India: All You Need to Know
  4. OnePlus Watch, OnePlus Band Details Leaked Through OnePlus Health App
  5. OnePlus Band Features Receive Official Confirmation Ahead of Launch
  6. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Pre-Booking Freebies Include Phone Cover
  7. Samsung Galaxy M02s With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  8. Lava Launches 5 Smartphones Including MyZ 'Customisable Phone' in India
  9. Redmi Note 10 Pro Leaked Specifications Tip Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC
  10. Elon Musk Tweets 'Use Signal' Following WhatsApp Privacy Policy Change
#Latest Stories
  1. MacBook Pro 14-Inch, 16-Inch Tipped to Launch Summer 2021 With M1X Processor, as Unofficial Renders Hint at Design
  2. OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro Getting OxygenOS 11.0.3.3 Update With Fixes, OnePlus Store App for Indian Users
  3. WhatsApp May Soon Allow Public Testing of Multi-Device Support for Android Users
  4. Mozilla Firefox 86 Will Have Backspace Navigation Shortcut Disabled by Default: How to Re-Enable
  5. PUBG Mobile India Launch Date Remains Uncertain, MeitY Response to RTI Shows: Report
  6. Lenovo Yoga 9i, Yoga 7i, IdeaPad Slim 5i Laptops with Intel Tiger Lake CPUs Launched in India
  7. OnePlus Band Confirmed to Come With SpO2 Monitor, 14 Days Battery Life Teased
  8. LG webOS 6.0 Introduced for Its 2021 Smart TV Lineup With New UI; Magic Remote Gets NFC Support
  9. Nokia 6.3 Alleged Renders Show Waterdrop-Style Notch, Quad Rear Camera Setup
  10. Amkette EvoFox GameBox Gaming Console With 4K Streaming Now on Sale in India: Price and Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com