Technology News
loading

India’s Mobile Payments Revolution Slowed Down by Tech Glitches at Big Banks

India’s biggest banks risk losing customer engagement and loyalty to fintech brands.

By Suvashree Ghosh and Anto Antony, Bloomberg | Updated: 13 April 2021 17:56 IST
India’s Mobile Payments Revolution Slowed Down by Tech Glitches at Big Banks

On the afternoon of November 21, online transactions for HDFC Bank’s 56 million customers crashed

Highlights
  • HDFC staff flagged risks stemming from a lack of tech infrastructure
  • It took HDFC Bank more than three years to shift to a new data centre
  • It was one of about 14 tech glitches for HDFC Bank over past 12 months

Even before the pandemic, Indian consumers were taking up mobile payment technologies with remarkable speed. There's just one problem: The networks of India's biggest banks have struggled to keep pace, crashing again and again.

The outages are exposing years of underinvestment in technology and a surprising lack of preparedness, analysts and executives say. The problems have been especially embarrassing for HDFC Bank., the country's top bank by market value. It's touted its online prowess, only to be blasted on Twitter by frustrated customers and banned by India's bank regulator from offering new digital products until its technology is fixed.

Number of Reported Outages
The banks are coming up short in a hotly competitive market. India's central bank estimates the number of online transactions grew 500 percent in the past five years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has called for homegrown solutions to bridge the country's yawning digital divide, but overseas companies have moved aggressively into payments as well. Amazon, Facebook, and Google are pouring billions of dollars into building their own ecosystems for apps, linking payments to the retail networks of thousands of mom and pop stores. They've been able to piggyback on India's innovative Unified Payments Interface, a retail payments platform that lets banks and apps interact seamlessly.

In India's tightly regulated financial sphere, financial technology companies still need banks to complete transactions and offer services such as loans. But banks in India risk seeing a repeat of what's happened in China, where customer engagement and loyalty have shifted from conventional banks to fintech brands. “Over a period of time these global big tech firms will be able to take away market share,” says Mahesh Ramamoorthy, managing director of banking solutions at FIS India. “Banks will be more on the back end, settling these transactions than facing online customers.”

Share of Online Retail Payments in India by Volume
On the afternoon of November 21, online transactions for HDFC Bank's 56 million customers crashed when diesel-powered back-up generators at its data centre on the fringes of financial capital Mumbai failed to fire up after the main power failed. The outage lasted for several hours and also disrupted service for some customers of Google Pay, HDFC Bank's online payments partner.

HDFC Bank staff had flagged risks stemming from a lack of adequate tech infrastructure as early as 2017 after they started noticing brief but frequent downtimes, according to people familiar with the matter. But it took HDFC Bank more than three years to shift to a new data centre, and the transition wasn't complete when the November outage happened, the people say.

It was one of about 14 tech glitches for HDFC Bank over the past 12 months. The government-backed State Bank of India has seen its Internet and mobile banking go down 68 times over that period, while the second largest private lender ICICI Bank Ltd. had 21 outages, according to data published by Down Detector. Ten of India's top 30 banks recorded a 3 percent failure in transactions over the payments backbone in September 2020, according to a PwC report.

HDFC Bank CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan has said the lender is working on “war footing” to strengthen its digital capabilities. A central bank investigation will determine when the ban on new digital offerings will lift. “We have also utilised the time to not only reinforce our platforms but also strategise and re-skill our work force,” a bank spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

Digital Payments in India
The Reserve Bank of India, the nation's central bank and top financial regulator, has also questioned SBI about the reported glitches on its internet banking and mobile apps, according to people familiar with the matter. SBI is putting more resources into its private cloud and expanding the capacity of its data centers, they say. SBI didn't respond to emails seeking comments. The central bank didn't respond to questions about the outages. But at an industry conclave in March, Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das urged banks to strengthen cyber security and tech infrastructure.

Despite the problems, online transactions are expected to keep growing quickly. But for that banks will need to spend more on technology. “It is as if the living room was kept clean but the attic was messy,” says Vivek Belgavi, a partner and leader of the fintech practice at PwC India. “Banks need to reprioritise and fix their core infrastructure. The need of the hour is intent and speed to do so.”

© 2021 Bloomberg LP
 

Why did LG give up on its smartphone business? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 22:00), we talk about the new co-op RPG shooter Outriders. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: HDFC
Realme Q Series Teased by Company Executive, Will Offer Balance of Price and Performance

Related Stories

India’s Mobile Payments Revolution Slowed Down by Tech Glitches at Big Banks
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Price in India Leaked, Amazon Availability Tipped
  2. PUBG Mobile Makers' New State Game Hits 10 Million Pre-Registrations
  3. Your WhatsApp Account Could Be Suspended by Anyone. Here's How
  4. Timex Fit Smartwatch With Telemedicine Feature Launched in India
  5. Falcon & Winter Soldier Episode 5 Has a Cameo by a ‘Well-Known Performer’
  6. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  7. Vivo V21 5G India Launch Soon Likely, Gets BIS Certification
  8. Xiaomi Mi 11X Series to Launch in India on April 23
  9. Google Shopping Mobile App to Be Shut Down, Will Only Be Available on Web
  10. Flipkart Flagship Fest Sale Begins With Deals and Offers on Premium Phones
#Latest Stories
  1. Dell Inspiron Series Laptops Refreshed With 11th Gen Intel Core CPUs, New Design, Colours
  2. Netflix Kids Profiles Redesigned With an Emphasis on Characters
  3. Google Chrome Global Media Controls in Testing
  4. India’s Mobile Payments Revolution Slowed Down by Tech Glitches at Big Banks
  5. Realme Q Series Teased by Company Executive, Will Offer Balance of Price and Performance
  6. Panasonic Toughbook FZ-55 Semi-Rugged Notebook With Up to 40 Hours of Battery Life Launched in India
  7. World’s 8 Richest People Now Have a Combined Net Worth of $1 Trillion
  8. Instagram Ramadan Stickers for Stories Launched, Created By Bahrain Illustrator Hala AlAbbasi
  9. OnePlus 9 Pro Overheating Issues Seemingly Resolved With OxygenOS 11.2.3.3 Update, Another OTA Update Coming Soon
  10. Google Play Movies & TV to Shut Down on LG, Samsung, and Other Smart TVs in June
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com