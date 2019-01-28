NDTV Gadgets360.com

MIT Researchers' Vault Cryptocurrency 99 Percent More Efficient Than Bitcoin

, 28 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
MIT Researchers' Vault Cryptocurrency 99 Percent More Efficient Than Bitcoin

MIT researchers have developed a new cryptocurrency that drastically reduces the data users need to join the network and verify transactions by up to 99 percent compared to the current popular cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrencies, such as the popular Bitcoin, are networks built on the blockchain, a financial ledger formatted in a sequence of individual blocks, each containing transaction data. 

To join a cryptocurrency, new users must download and store all transaction data from hundreds of thousands of individual blocks. They must also store these data to use the service and help verify transactions. This makes the process slow or computationally impractical for some.

In a paper to be presented at the forthcoming Network and Distributed System Security Symposium, the researchers introduced Vault - a cryptocurrency that lets users join the network by downloading only a fraction of the total transaction data. 

It also incorporates techniques that delete empty accounts that take up space, and enables verifications using only the most recent transaction data that are divided and shared across the network, minimising an individual user's data storage and processing requirements.

"The paper title is a pun. A vault is a place where you can store money, but the blockchain also lets you 'vault' over blocks when joining a network," said Derek Leung, a graduate student in the Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) at the MIT.

"When I'm bootstrapping, I only need a block from way in the past to verify a block way in the future. I can skip over all blocks in between, which saves us a lot of bandwidth."

In experiments, Vault reduced the bandwidth for joining its network by 99 percent when compared to Bitcoin and 90 percent when compared to Ethereum, which is considered one of today's most efficient cryptocurrencies. 

Importantly, Vault still ensures that all nodes validate all transactions, providing tight security equal to its existing counterparts.

The researchers built their system on top of a new cryptocurrency network called Algorand, which is secure, decentralised, and more scalable than other cryptocurrencies.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vault, Bitcoin, Ethereum, MIT
Chandrayaan-2 to Mark India’s Presence on Moon Soon: PM Modi
Pricee
MIT Researchers' Vault Cryptocurrency 99 Percent More Efficient Than Bitcoin
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Ear Pods
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 Launch Expected Today: What You Need to Know
  2. Samsung Galaxy M-Series Launch: What We Know About New India-First Phones
  3. Redmi Note 7 Gets Mi Mix 3's Super Night Scene Mode
  4. Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 Price in India Tipped Again Ahead of Launch
  5. Redmi Note 7 Teased to Launch Soon in India
  6. Tata Sky Now Lets You Build Your A-La-Carte Channel Pack
  7. WhatsApp for Android Gets a New Feature, Revamped Menu for Shared Photos
  8. Best Mobile Phones Under Rs. 15,000 [January 2019]
  9. New TRAI Service Lets Users Choose TV Channels and Know Monthly Rental
  10. WhatsApp to Soon Protect Your Chats via Fingerprint Authentication: Report
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.