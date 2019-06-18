Microsoft's GitHub Acquires Collaboration Tool Firm Pull Panda

To review codes, Microsoft-owned GitHub has acquired a US-based start-up called Pull Panda that makes collaboration tools for software teams at an undisclosed amount.

Following the acquisition, Pull Panda's products - Pull Reminders, Pull Analytics and Pull Assigner - would now be available for free as part of GitHub Marketplace application.

"We're excited to share some big news... We've acquired Pull Panda to help teams create more efficient and effective code review workflows on GitHub," the Microsoft-owned company wrote in a blog post on Monday.

The acquisition would support automatic reminders, real-time insight into the effectiveness of a team's process, make data-driven improvements and automatically distribute code across teams.

In future, GitHub plans to eventually internally integrate Pull Panda's features with its own software.

Founded in 2008, GitHub is a web-based hosting service, mostly used for computer coding. It offers all of the distributed version control and source code management functionality of Git as well as adding its own features

Microsoft announced GitHub's acquisition in June 2018 for $7.5 billion.