Microsoft 'Web Activities' Chrome Extension Enables Windows 10 Timeline Feature

, 20 February 2019
Microsoft has launched a new Web Activities extension in Chrome

Highlights

  • Microsoft has extended Timeline feature for Chrome
  • The new Web Activities extension syncs Chrome history
  • You can view it on Microsoft Launcher for Android as well

Microsoft has introduced a new extension in the Chrome Web Store bringing the coveted Windows 10 Timeline feature to Chrome. Microsoft is calling it Web Activities, and this extension will let users see their Chrome browsing activities across all Windows 10 devices and Microsoft Launcher for Android as well. Previously, it only allowed users to view Web activity across platforms if they used the Microsoft Edge browser; however, it has now extended this feature to Chrome with the Web Activities extension. The feature still stands unavailable for Firefox users.

The Web Activities extension is available in the Chrome Web Store and was first spotted by Chrome Story. The extension, once installed, will require you to sign using your Microsoft account - and you're set. Once the extension is installed and you're signed-in, your browsing activity will be clocked and sent to Microsoft servers for syncing on all compatible devices. Your history should appear in the Timeline on your Windows 10 PC, along with all the other actions, and past Chrome Tabs should show up in the Timeline UI of Microsoft Launcher for Android as well. To access the Task View feature on the desktop, just press the Winkey + Tab buttons.

Microsoft first introduced the Timeline feature in 2018. The feature was announced for apps as well and it synced your Microsoft Edge browsing and activity on other apps on supported devices for you to pick up where you left off on multiple devices. For Android, it will be integrated into the Microsoft Launcher, and allow for both cross-device application launching and webpage syncing, while for iOS it will be integrated into the Edge app. Now, this feature will also sync Chrome browsing activity with the help of this extension.

Comments

