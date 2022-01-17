Technology News
loading

Microsoft Warns Ukraine Cyberattack May Be 'Destructive'

Ukraine was hit by a massive cyberattack, blamed by the West on Russia and which some analysts feared could be the prelude to a physical attack.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 17 January 2022 10:51 IST
Microsoft Warns Ukraine Cyberattack May Be 'Destructive'

Microsoft warned the malware could render government digital infrastructure inoperable

Highlights
  • Ukraine was hit by a massive cyberattack in the early hours of Friday
  • Microsoft said it continued to analyse the malware
  • The Kremlin rejected the claims

Microsoft warned Sunday that a cyberattack targeting key Ukrainian government systems, which Kyiv believes may be the work of Russia, could prove destructive and affect more organisations than initially feared.

Ukraine was hit by a massive cyberattack in the early hours of Friday blamed by the West on Russia and which some analysts feared could be the prelude to a physical attack. 

The United States on Friday also accused Russia of sending saboteurs trained in explosives to stage an incident that could be the pretext to invade Ukraine.

Microsoft said on Sunday it continued to analyse the malware and warned it could render government digital infrastructure inoperable.

"The malware, which is designed to look like ransomware but lacking a ransom recovery mechanism, is intended to be destructive and designed to render targeted devices inoperable rather than to obtain a ransom," the US software giant said in a blog post.

Microsoft said it had not so far identified a culprit behind the attacks but warned that the number of affected organisations could prove larger than initially thought. 

"Our investigation teams have identified the malware on dozens of impacted systems and that number could grow as our investigation continues," Microsoft said.

"These systems span multiple government, non-profit, and information technology organisations, all based in Ukraine. We do not know the current stage of this attacker's operational cycle or how many other victim organisations may exist in Ukraine or other geographic locations."

Late Friday, Ukrainian officials said they had uncovered preliminary indicators Russian security services could have been behind the cyberattack.

The Kremlin rejected the claims and said there was no evidence Russia was behind the attacks.

"We have nothing to do with it. Russia has nothing to do with these cyberattacks," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told CNN.

"Ukrainians are blaming everything on Russia, even their bad weather in their country," he said in English.

The hacking came as tensions are at an all-time high between Ukraine and Russia, which Kyiv accuses of having massed troops on its border ahead of a possible invasion.

Why are Galaxy S21 FE and OnePlus 9RT launching now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: Microsoft, Ukrainian government cyberattack
Ukraine Says Russia Behind Cyberattack in 'Hybrid War' Move
Google Doodle Encourages People to Get COVID-19 Vaccine, Wear Face Masks Amid Surge of Cases

Related Stories

Microsoft Warns Ukraine Cyberattack May Be 'Destructive'
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2022 Is Live: Best Deals
  2. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Goes Live: Best Offers
  3. OnePlus 9RT Goes on Sale in India for the First Time
  4. Vivo X70 Pro Ranked Higher Than iPhone 13 in DxOMark Camera Ratings
  5. Ptron Force X11 Smartwatch With 7 Sports Modes Launched in India
  6. OnePlus 10 Pro Enters Testing in India, Launch Expected in March: Report
  7. Selling Selfies as NFTs Earned This Indonesian Student Over $1 Million
  8. Krafton Filed Lawsuit Against Garena, Apple, Google
  9. Review: Human, Powered by Shefali Shah, Is an Overambitious Machiavellian Drama
  10. PlayStation 5 to Be Available for Pre-Orders on January 18
#Latest Stories
  1. Safari 15 Security Flaw Discovered That Can Leak Your Browsing Activity, Personal Identity
  2. Oppo Reno 6 Lite With Snapdragon 662, 48-Megapixel Triple Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Google Foldable Smartphone May Be Called Pixel Notepad, Price Details Tipped: Report
  4. Crypto Scam Websites Registered 9.6 Million Visits From India in 2021: Report
  5. AI-Generated Art Within NFT Space Is Rapidly Gaining Steam, Expected to Grow With the Metaverse's Emergence
  6. Ola Electric Halts Production of Vanilla Ola S1 Scooter, Offers Ola S1 Pro Features to Buyers
  7. Delhi Transport Corporation's First Electric Bus Flagged Off by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
  8. Tecno Pop 5 Pro With 6,000mAh Battery Capacity Teased to Launch in India Soon
  9. Vivo Y55 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Setup Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Elon Musk's Tweet Makes Indian States Clamour for Tesla Plant
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com