NDTV Gadgets360.com

Microsoft Selects 7 Grantees From India for Its 'AI for Earth' Programme

, 06 September 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Microsoft Selects 7 Grantees From India for Its 'AI for Earth' Programme

Highlights

  • Microsoft's programme aims to use AI to solve environmental challenges
  • Grantees get access to computing resources, training, and more
  • India now has the third largest number of AI for Earth grantees

Microsoft has announced it has selected seven Indian grantees for AI for Earth programme aimed at empowering people and organisations to solve environmental challenges through the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The seven recipients will receive access to Microsoft Azure Cloud and AI computing resources, in-depth education and technology trainings on these tools, and additional support as their projects mature.

India now has the third largest number of AI for Earth grantees, after the United States and Canada.

"From the Microsoft Research Lab in Bengaluru to the Digital India initiative at the corporate level, we have seen a focus on initiatives like wildlife conservation, water sustainability and agriculture for small-holder farmers, among others, which are of significant importance to a large population in a geography like India," said Lucas Joppa, Chief Environmental Officer, Microsoft Corporation and Lead for Microsoft AI for Earth.

Launched in July 2017, the focus areas of the five-year programme are climate change, agriculture, biodiversity, and water.

The AI for Earth programme has chosen Indian Institute of Technology and International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT), Hyderabad in the agriculture category.

IIT, together with the Technical University of Munich, is designing a low-cost tool for monitoring plant health in resource-limited regions.

ICRISAT is using AI, cognitive services, and cloud computing to enhance pest forecasting and prediction models and farm advisory services to enable sustainable agriculture production in developing parts of the world.

In the field of biodiversity, Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and Environment (ATREE), Bengaluru is developing an AI-enabled tool to document and quantitatively assess the abundant habitats and rich biological resources in the North-East.

Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi is working on an intelligent tool for identifying and locating monkeys in human habitats, helping researchers implement more effective population control.

In the field of climate change, Symbiosis Institute of Technology, Pune is using both smart meter and socio-economic data to develop an AI-enabled prototype for smart meter data analytics, thus helping improve energy management for utilities and consumers.

Selected in the field of water, India Institute of Science, Bangalore is developing a scalable solution using data analytics and machine learning under its Eqwater project to ensure equitable water distribution in India's large cities.

Also selected in the water category, Symbiosis Institute of Technology, Pune is developing Smart Environment Information and Management System (SEIMANS) to monitor and predict water, air and soil conditions for a variety of smart city applications.

"We congratulate the recipients and are excited by the potential for advances in AI and sustainability that will benefit India and the world," said Keshav Dhakad, Group Head and Assistant General Counsel - CELA, Microsoft India.

In about a year, AI for Earth has grown from 20 grantees to 147 in more than 40 countries, with $1.1 million of Azure Cloud credits awarded till date. Overall, the programme is a $50 million, 5-year commitment from Microsoft.

"I think what's special about India is that it has a large workforce that has the technical skills to take advantage of the tools that we're trying to put in people's hands," Joppa noted.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft, AI for Earth
YouTube Dark Theme Now Widely Rolling Out on Android
AI Camera Phones
Microsoft Selects 7 Grantees From India for Its 'AI for Earth' Programme
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Realme 2 Sale
TRENDING
  1. Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 Pro With AI Face Unlock Launched in India
  2. Nokia 9 Image Leak Tips a Crazy Camera Setup at the Back
  3. Vivo V11, V11i Launched in Thailand, Set to Launch in India Tomorrow
  4. Honor 8X, 8X Max Affordable Smartphones Go Official in China
  5. Moto G6 Plus India Launch Set for September 10
  6. Vivo V11 Pro Set to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  7. Xiaomi Redmi 6 Series India Launch Today, How to Watch Live Stream
  8. OnePlus 6T Leak Hints at Waterdrop Notch, In-Display Fingerprint Sensor
  9. ACT Fibernet Offers 1500GB Additional Data to Smart TV Buyers on Flipkart
  10. Motorola P30 Note With 5,000mAh Battery, Up to 6GB of RAM Launched
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.