Microsoft has started to roll out its new Outlook.com design to all users. The company has been beta testing an updated Outlook.com for a while now, as it had announced the beta version with more personalisation options, a new design, and new inbox features, back in August last year. However, Microsoft started the rolling out to all Outlook.com users on Wednesday.

Outlook.com users will get the new Mail experience "over the next few weeks," Microsoft informed in a blog post. The Outlook Redesign, Microsoft says, brings new Mail, Calendar, People Experiences for all users. To note, while the mail section of Outlook.com will roll out as the default for all users, Microsoft appears to be testing its calendar and people changes further. Microsoft hasn't revealed when the calendar and people sections will be updated to the new user interface for everyone.

With the redesigned Outlook.com, users will get a faster performance, improved Skype integration, new ways to access add-ins, and easier ways to categorise and filter emails. With improved category organisation, users can assign a name and colour to each category and apply multiple categories to a single message. Also, you can now type the category name in the search bar or add a favourite category to the very top of your left sidebar in order to filter messages. The new design brings a personalised inbox, where users can change the theme of their inbox, the way conversations are displayed, and manage their focused inbox. When it comes to the add-in experience, Microsoft says, "You can access popular apps and services like Boomerang, Evernote, GIPHY, Gfycat, Microsoft Translator, MojiLaLa, PayPal, Trello, and more right from your inbox."

Meanwhile, in new Calendar beta, Outlook.com users will be able to add events and details faster, Microsoft says. Additionally, in the new People/ Contacts beta users get a new look, quicker access to contacts, and easier ways to view, edit, and create contacts.