Technology News
loading

Microsoft Outlook for Web Redesign to Start Rolling Out in July

The new Outlook on the web experience tries to offer Gmail-like features to 'millions' of Outlook users.

By | Updated: 5 July 2019 16:06 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Microsoft Outlook for Web Redesign to Start Rolling Out in July

Photo Credit: Microsoft

The Outlook for Web redesign includes support for a dark mode amongst other features

Highlights
  • Microsoft will roll out the revamped Outlook on the Web from this month
  • Some of the new features have been available on Gmail already
  • Office 365 users will receive plenty of productivity-focussed features

Around eight months ago, Microsoft announced an opt-in experience to let users try out the new Outlook on the Web interface. After receiving a lot of feedback over the months and working on it, the new Outlook on the Web is now ready to ship. The redesign brings a lot of new features that promise to boost productivity. Some of the new features shipping with the new Outlook on the Web interface have been present on Gmail earlier.

On Wednesday, Microsoft in a blog post said its new Outlook on the Web will start shipping to millions of users later this month. So far, Outlook users could toggle between the new experience and the older version. Microsoft will also roll out the new experience to Office 365 users later this month.

The new Outlook for Web promises a faster and more modern experience for users, according to Microsoft. The new experience is a result of all the feedback Microsoft had collected from opt-in users. The revamped Outlook experience lets users assign categories to their emails, similar to the way it works on Gmail.

Outlook is also getting a snooze feature, similar to Gmail's snooze functionality. The feature will allow users to receive a specific message after some time, like an unread message. Microsoft says it has managed to add several improvements to Outlook over the last few months.

Outlook for Web is also getting support for a dark mode and support for emojis and GIFs. Users will be able to favourite a contact, group, or a category to easily access them later on.

Office 365 users will a bunch of features that are specifically designed for them. In the calendar section, it is easier to create meetings while Microsoft has added support for online meetings with Teams and Skype via a new drop-down menu. The revamped Outlook for Web will also let users get into an online meeting with a single click.

Microsoft has integrated its To-Do app, replacing the old tasks section in Outlook. Flagged emails are shown as Planner tasks that can be assigned to a specific person. Deeper integration with the To-Do app will let users access the app directly within Mail and Calendar sections on Outlook.

The refreshed Outlook for Web will begin shipping to all users gradually later this month. Microsoft says if an organization has blocked the opt-in toggle, users won't be able to get the new experience right away. Opt-in toggle for all other users will be removed by the end of July and they'll have to live with the new design.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft, Microsoft Outlook, Outlook for Web
Harpreet Singh Harpreet is the community manager at Gadgets 360. He loves all things tech, and can be found hunting for good deals when he’s not shopping online. More
Google Set to Block 'Heavy Ads' on Chrome by Default Using New Feature
Budget 2019: New Space India Limited (NSIL), New Commercial Arm of ISRO, Announced
Honor Smartphones
Microsoft Outlook for Web Redesign to Start Rolling Out in July
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM
TRENDING
  1. Aadhaar Amendment Bill Passed by Lok Sabha: Here's What It Means
  2. Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 to Launch in India on July 17: Xiaomi
  3. Amazon Prime Day 2019 Sale: Everything You Can Expect This Year
  4. Sony WF-1000XM3 Wireless Earphones With 32-Hour Battery Life Launched
  5. Vivo Z1 Pro Review
  6. Vivo Z1 Pro With Triple Rear Cameras, Game Mode 5.0 Launched in India
  7. Huami Amazfit Bip Lite Smartwatch With 45-Day Battery Life Debuts in India
  8. Is Vivo Z1 Pro the Best Smartphone Under Rs. 15,000?
  9. Motorola P50 With Hole-Punch Display, 25-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched
  10. Lenovo Smart Band Cardio 2 With 20-Days Battery Life Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.