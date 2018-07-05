NDTV Gadgets360.com

Microsoft to 'Soon' Bring a Dark Mode to Outlook.com

 
, 05 July 2018
Highlights

  • Microsoft has revealed the development of a Dark Mode for Outlook.com
  • It is touted to be the best Dark Mode of any leading email client
  • The Mode will debut sometime "soon"

Microsoft is set to bring a dark mode to Outlook.com. The latest development comes not so long after Apple brought a Dark Mode to macOS. Apps such as Twitter and Facebook Messenger are also offering a dedicated Dark Mode for some time now. However, the Redmond giant reveals that it is building the best Dark Mode of any leading email client and it will debut "soon". The company notably previewed its development for Halloween last year. Also, a large number of users have so far requested the availability of a dedicated dark mode to use the email client conveniently under a dark environment.

As announced through a feedback post, Microsoft is working on a Dark Mode for Outlook.com for a few months now and is set to bring the same experience for the public in the coming future. The official Outlook feedback portal highlights that a dark mode is among the most demanded features for the email client. However, Outlook Program Manager Philip Loh states in the feedback post that there's been a delay in bringing the feature as his team wants to "deliver the best Dark Mode of any leading email client". He added, "The sneak preview you saw last year at Halloween was a prototype that required a lot more work to be ready for prime time. We've redesigned the colours and code multiple times and are proud to enter the final stretch."

It is still unclear when the Web version of Outlook will receive the Dark Mode. Nevertheless, the new confirmation is enough to say that you'll soon be able to put a dark blanket on your inbox to resist the strain of light at night. Interestingly, Outlook arch-rival Gmail also doesn't have a dedicated Dark Mode. However, you can use custom themes to colour some on-screen components in Black.

Back in March, Microsoft released a redesigned Outlook.com version with a list of personalisation options and features such as Mail, Calendar, and People Experiences for all users. The redesigning treatment also enabled a faster performance and an improved Skype integration.

Comments

Further reading: Outlook.com, Outlook, Microsoft
Comment
 
 

