Microsoft is increasing the upload file size limit of OneDrive, Teams, and SharePoint from 100GB to 250GB. The company announced that support for 250GB file size upload will begin rolling out by the end of this month and that general availability is expected by the end of Q1 2021. The change is aimed at those who need to share large files or data sets while working from home. Those using OneDrive for personal use can also make use of the large file limit by uploading video albums, zip files with large PC games, and more.

Announcing the new file size limit, Microsoft said that it managed to raise it to 250GB by optimising storage for upload performance. Each file is split into chunks and each piece is encrypted with a unique key. Besides that, all the files are backed up in Azure Storage, said Microsoft.

Users will be able to share large files that may contain 8K or 4K videos, 3D models, large scientific dataset, research projects, and more, on OneDrive, Teams, and SharePoint.

While the change will prove to be more useful for professions working remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic, OneDrive users can also utilise the 250GB upload size limit to upload large photos, video collections, zip files, and more. Microsoft reassured users that only the changes they make with their collaborators are synced, which will shorten the amount it takes to sync.

