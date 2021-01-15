Technology News
Microsoft Increases File Upload Size Limit on OneDrive, Teams, SharePoint to 250GB

Microsoft will start rolling out support for 250GB file size uploads by the end of this month.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 15 January 2021 16:30 IST
Microsoft Increases File Upload Size Limit on OneDrive, Teams, SharePoint to 250GB

Those using OneDrive for personal use can also make use of Microsoft's large file limit

Highlights
  • Microsoft users can share large files that have 8K or 4K videos
  • General availability of 250GB size uploads is expected in Q1 2021
  • Microsoft’s change applies to OneDrive, Teams, and SharePoint

Microsoft is increasing the upload file size limit of OneDrive, Teams, and SharePoint from 100GB to 250GB. The company announced that support for 250GB file size upload will begin rolling out by the end of this month and that general availability is expected by the end of Q1 2021. The change is aimed at those who need to share large files or data sets while working from home. Those using OneDrive for personal use can also make use of the large file limit by uploading video albums, zip files with large PC games, and more.

Announcing the new file size limit, Microsoft said that it managed to raise it to 250GB by optimising storage for upload performance. Each file is split into chunks and each piece is encrypted with a unique key. Besides that, all the files are backed up in Azure Storage, said Microsoft.

Users will be able to share large files that may contain 8K or 4K videos, 3D models, large scientific dataset, research projects, and more, on OneDrive, Teams, and SharePoint.

While the change will prove to be more useful for professions working remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic, OneDrive users can also utilise the 250GB upload size limit to upload large photos, video collections, zip files, and more. Microsoft reassured users that only the changes they make with their collaborators are synced, which will shorten the amount it takes to sync.

Meanwhile, Microsoft recently started testing a news and interests widget on the taskbar for Windows 10. The widget will display the weather, news headlines, stock market information, and more. It is customisable. The new widget on the taskbar is currently being rolled out to Windows Insiders members with build 21286 in the dev channel. It is available to members in Australia, Canada, Great Britain, India, and the US.

Is Mi QLED TV 4K the best affordable smart TV for enthusiasts? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

For the biggest CES 2021 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Microsoft, OneDrive, Microsoft Teams, SharePoint, Microsoft 365
