Technology News
loading

Microsoft OneDrive Gets a Secure Personal Vault, Additional Storage Plans

The OneDrive Personal Vault will be protected by an additional step of identity verification.

By | Updated: 26 June 2019 16:27 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Microsoft OneDrive Gets a Secure Personal Vault, Additional Storage Plans

The consumer version of Microsoft's OneDrive Cloud storage service is getting a new security option and new storage plans. The software giant has announced new paid OneDrive Personal plans for OneDrive customers and Office 365 consumer subscribers and its OneDrive Personal Vault feature. The company has also tweaked the $1.99 (Rs. 123 in India) monthly OneDrive standalone storage plan to now offer 100GB of space, up from 50GB earlier. The existing subscribers will automatically get the extra storage. 

The new OneDrive Personal Vault feature will be protected by an additional step of identity verification, such as a PIN, fingerprint/facial authentication, or a two-factor authentication (2FA) code.

If you store files in the new Personal Vault area, you'll be prompted for an additional code each time you access them via the web, PC, or mobile devices, The Verge reported on Tuesday. The feature will be particularly useful to store sensitive documents like passport, financial documents, and more.

There is no limit on how many files can be uploaded to the Personal Vault. Microsoft says a user can store as many files, up to the OneDrive storage limit. Microsoft is seemingly the first cloud-storage provider to include such a feature. 

The tech behemoth is rolling out this feature to the web version of OneDrive, the iOS and Android mobile apps, and Windows 10 PCs; it is however, only rolling out to Australia, New Zealand, and Canada for the time being.

It will be available to all markets by the end of the year. Microsoft appears to be one of the first companies to add such a feature to its Cloud storage. iCloud, Google Drive, and Dropbox do not support 2FA-protected folders yet, the report added.

If you are using OneDrive as Office 365 subscriber, you can now purchase additional storage in chunks of 200GB starting at $1.99 (roughly Rs. 140) per month. 1TB of extra storage can be purchased for $9.99 (roughly Rs. 700) a month.

Written with inputs from IANS

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OneDrive Personal Vault, Microsoft OneDrive, Microsoft
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Alibaba Aims to Double Tmall Brands With New English Portal
Honor Smartphones
Microsoft OneDrive Gets a Secure Personal Vault, Additional Storage Plans
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM
TRENDING
  1. LG W10, W30, W30 Pro Debut in India With 4,000mAh Battery, AI Cameras
  2. Boeing Has So Many Grounded Planes, It's Parking Them In Staff Car Parking
  3. Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 India Launch Date May Be Announced Tomorrow
  4. Tata Sky Binge Review: 5 Streaming Services in One for a Single Monthly Fee
  5. Amazon Prime Day 2019 Sale Starts on July 15: What to Expect
  6. Lenovo Laptops Now ‘Made to Order’, Fully Customisable in India Online
  7. Redmi K20, Redmi 7A, Redmi 7 Custom ROMs Get a Head Start
  8. Xiaomi-Backed Yi Technology Launches Yi Smart Dash Camera in India
  9. JioCall App Confirms Debut of Jio GigaFiber Fixedline Calling Service
  10. Mi CC9, Mi CC9e Price, Specifications, and Live Photo Leak Online
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.