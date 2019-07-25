Microsoft has announced that it is renaming Office Online to just Office. Similarly, the “Online” branding will disappear from the Office apps as well. The likes of Word Online and Excel Online will now be simply known as Word and Excel. The company may still refer to Office Web version as Office for the Web when required, but for the most part, the new Office branding will show up everywhere. Separately, Microsoft has added iCloud support to Outlook for iOS.

Talking about the Office branding changes first, the Microsoft says the latest change will only impact Office and Office apps branding and there won't be any change to “Online” server product names. The company added that the new branding is already reflecting across its in-product experiences, communications, and marketing. It will soon be rolled out to the remaining places.

“Office uses sub-brands to denote our offerings such as Office 365 and Office 2019. Because our offerings have evolved to provide access to apps on more than one platform, it no longer makes sense to use any platform-specific sub-brands,” Microsoft said explaining the branding decision in a blog post.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has released a new version of Outlook for iOS in the App Store. This new version 3.33.0 brings one major change in the form of support for third-party cloud services, including Apple's iCloud. The Microsoft Outlook users will now be able to attach files present on these cloud services in their emails directly from within the app.

“With added support for iCloud Drive alongside OneDrive, SharePoint, Google Drive, Dropbox, and Box you can now easily find, attach, or preview files,” Microsoft said in the official changelog for the Outlook for iOS.

To recall, Microsoft Outlook for iOS not only supports Outlook.com accounts but also offers access to Microsoft Exchange, Gmail, Yahoo Mail, iCloud, and more.