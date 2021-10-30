Technology News
Microsoft Edges Past Apple to Become World’s Most Valuable Company

Microsoft's market capitalisation at $2.49 trillion (roughly Rs. 1,86,49,489 crore) is now marginally more than Apple’s current.

By Reuters | Updated: 30 October 2021 12:43 IST
Microsoft Edges Past Apple to Become World's Most Valuable Company

Microsoft has also warned that supply-chain woes will continue to dog key units

Highlights
  • Apple ended its fourth fiscal quarter with 16.4 billion shares
  • Microsoft's stock has surged 49 percent this year
  • Microsoft on Tuesday forecast a strong end to the calendar year

Apple lost its crown as the world's most valuable public company to Microsoft on Friday, as the iPhone maker's shares fell about 2 percent.

Apple took a $6 billion (roughly Rs. 44,940 crore) hit to its sales during the fiscal fourth quarter due to persistent global supply chain problems, leading to a miss on Wall Street expectations. Top boss Tim Cook said the impact will be even worse in the current holiday sales quarter.

"Compared to less hardware focused FAANG peers, Apple is also a lot more exposed to supply chain disruption," said Sophie Lund-Yates, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

Apple's shares dropped 1.8 percent to end the session at $149.80 (roughly Rs. 11,200), giving the company a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion (roughly Rs. 1,85,75,202 crore). By contrast, shares of Windows software maker Microsoft rose 2.2 percent to a record high of $331.62 (roughly Rs. 24,800), ending the session with a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion (roughly Rs. 1,86,49,489 crore).

Apple, which has repurchased $421.7 billion (roughly Rs. 31,53,186 crore) worth of shares over the years, had announced a massive $90 billion (roughly Rs. 6,74,077 crore) share buyback in April. As a result, the outstanding stock pool keeps shrinking, and the company ended its fiscal fourth quarter with 16.4 billion shares.

Microsoft's stock has surged 49 percent this year, with pandemic-induced demand for its cloud-based services driving sales. Shares of Apple have climbed 13 percent so far this year.

Apple's stock market value overtook Microsoft's in 2010 as the iPhone made it the world's premier consumer technology company. The companies have taken turns as Wall Street's most valuable business in recent years, with Apple holding the title since mid-2020.

Analysts say Apple has managed the supply chain issue well, but with Cook warning of more pressure, the door is open to a hit to its performance as the holiday season kicks in.

In contrast, Microsoft on Tuesday forecast a strong end to the calendar year. But it also warned that supply-chain woes will continue to dog key units, such as those producing its Surface laptops and Xbox gaming consoles.

 

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Further reading: Apple, Microsoft, iPhone, Windows, Wall Street
Microsoft Edges Past Apple to Become World’s Most Valuable Company
