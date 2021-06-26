Technology News
Microsoft Tells Affected Users SolarWinds Hacker Had Gained Access to Its Customer Service Tools

Microsoft identifies the group that was also behind SolarWinds breach as Nobelium.

By Reuters | Updated: 26 June 2021 12:10 IST
Microsoft Tells Affected Users SolarWinds Hacker Had Gained Access to Its Customer Service Tools

Photo Credit: Reuters

Microsoft has said the attacker behind SolarWinds attack had gained access to its customer-service tools

  • Microsoft informed its affected customers about the incident
  • The hacker has been called a sophisticated Nation-State associated actor
  • Microsoft said the information was used to launch highly-targeted attacks

Microsoft said on Friday an attacker had won access to one of its customer-service agents and then used information from that to launch hacking attempts against customers.

The company said it had found the compromise during its response to hacks by a team it identifies as responsible for earlier major breaches at SolarWinds and Microsoft.

Microsoft said it had warned the affected customers. A copy of one warning seen by Reuters said that the attacker belonged to the group Microsoft calls Nobelium and that it had access during the second half of May.

"A sophisticated Nation-State associated actor that Microsoft identifies as NOBELLIUM accessed Microsoft customer support tools to review information regarding your Microsoft Services subscriptions," the warning reads in part.

After Reuters asked about that warning, Microsoft announced the breach publicly.

After commenting on a broader phishing campaign that it said had compromised a small number of entities, Microsoft said it had also found the breach of its own agent, who it said had limited powers.

The agent could see billing contact information and what services the customers pay for, among other things.

"The actor used this information in some cases to launch highly-targeted attacks as part of their broader campaign," Microsoft said.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

We discuss the return of PUBG Mobile, sorry, Battlegrounds Mobile India on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Microsoft, SolarWinds, NOBELLIUM

Further reading: Microsoft, SolarWinds, NOBELLIUM
YouTube Takes Down Xinjiang Videos Forcing Atajurt Kazakh Human Rights' Channel to Seek Alternative

Microsoft Tells Affected Users SolarWinds Hacker Had Gained Access to Its Customer Service Tools
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
