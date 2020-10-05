Technology News
Microsoft Plans to Build 3 New Data Centres in Greece, Invest in Country’s Cloud Services

Microsoft’s agreement also includes digital-skills training programmes for government and private sector workers as well as educators and students.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 5 October 2020 18:02 IST
The data centre would bring long-term financial benefits of EUR 1 billion to Greece

Highlights
  • Size of the investment for the Microsoft data centre was not disclosed
  • Greece expected to become a world hub for cloud
  • The project to include training in digital skills for 100,000 people

Greece and Microsoft on Monday announced an investment deal worth up to EUR 1 billion (roughly Rs. 8,608 crores) to build cloud storage infrastructure in the country.

The announcement comes as Greece's pro-business government plans to gradually shift the country's notoriously bureaucratic civil service online.

"We are bringing data centres to Greece. We're going to create a new region that will include Greece as well as (neighbouring countries)," Microsoft president Brad Smith told at the project will launch in Athens.

"This is a new opportunity for every small business in Greece... with cloud services, you pay for what you use, and you pay only when you use it," said Smith, adding companies would no longer need to invest in buying and maintaining servers.

The project foresees three data centres in the greater Athens area. No timeframe was given Monday.

Microsoft currently has data centres in Germany, France, the Netherlands, and Ireland, and is building more in Poland, Italy and Spain.

The Microsoft agreement also envisages training programmes for 100,000 Greeks, officials said.

Microsoft is also designing an augmented reality website promoting Ancient Olympia, birthplace of the Olympic Games, to be released in 2021.

Through a cellphone application, visitors "will see in 3D the monuments and life in ancient Olympia exactly as it was 2.5 millennia ago," said Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

