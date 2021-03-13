Technology News
loading

Microsoft and Google Openly Feuding Amid Hacks, Competition Inquiries

Tensions between Microsoft and Google have been simmering for a while but the rivalry has become unusually public in recent days.

By Reuters | Updated: 13 March 2021 09:55 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Microsoft and Google Openly Feuding Amid Hacks, Competition Inquiries
Highlights
  • Tensions between Microsoft and Google have been simmering for a while
  • Google faces bipartisan complaints - and journalistic ire
  • Microsoft faces scrutiny in back-to-back cybersecurity breaches

Google and Microsoft are at knives drawn. Driven in part by pressure from lawmakers and regulators over the extraordinary power the two technology companies wield over American life, the California-based search engine giant and Washington-based software firm are wrestling to throw each other under the bus.

Tensions between Microsoft and Alphabet-owned Google have been simmering for a while but the rivalry has become unusually public in recent days as executives from both firms have been put on the defensive over competing crises.

Google faces bipartisan complaints - and journalistic ire - over its role in gutting the media industry's advertisement revenue, the subject of a Congressional antitrust hearing on Friday.

Microsoft, meanwhile, faces scrutiny for its role in back-to-back cybersecurity breaches.

In the first, the same allegedly Russian hackers who compromised the Texas software firm SolarWinds also took advantage of Microsoft's cloud software to break into some of the company's clients. The second, disclosed on March 2, saw allegedly Chinese hackers abuse previously unknown vulnerabilities to vacuum up emails from Microsoft customers around the world.

Addressing lawmakers on Friday at a House Judiciary antitrust subcommittee on news, Microsoft President Brad Smith was due to fire a shot at Google, telling representatives that media organizations are being forced to "use Google's tools, operate on Google's ad exchanges, contribute data to Google's operations, and pay Google money," according to excerpts of his testimony published by Axios.

Google fired back, saying that Microsoft's "newfound interest in attacking us comes on the heels of the SolarWinds attack and at a moment when they've allowed tens of thousands of their customers — including government agencies in the US, NATO allies, banks, nonprofits, telecommunications providers, public utilities, police, fire and rescue units, hospitals and, presumably, news organizations — to be actively hacked via major Microsoft vulnerabilities."

© Thomson Reuters 2021

PS5 vs Xbox Series X: Which is the best "next-gen" console in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Microsoft
Instagram: How to Recover Recently Deleted Posts

Related Stories

Microsoft and Google Openly Feuding Amid Hacks, Competition Inquiries
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A52, Samsung Galaxy A72 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch
  2. Mars Rover Perseverance Begins Hunt for Ancient Life With ‘SuperCam’
  3. Oppo Find X3 Pro, Find X3 Find X3 Neo, Find X3 Lite With Quad Cameras Launched
  4. Samsung Galaxy M12 With 6,000mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  5. Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Pro Review
  6. Acer Nitro 5 Refreshed With Nvidia RTX 3060 Graphics Card in India
  7. Everything You Need to Know About Justice League Snyder Cut
  8. Asus ROG Phone 5 Gaming Phone Series With Up to 18GB RAM Launched in India
  9. Redmi's Upcoming TV Model for India to Offer Dolby Vision HDR Support
  10. Google Maps New Feature Will Allow Users to Draw, Rename Missing Roads
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Canada Warehouse Ordered to Close Down Due to COVID-19 Outbreak
  2. Digital Media Regulation Sparks Fears of Curbs on Press Freedom in India
  3. Microsoft and Google Openly Feuding Amid Hacks, Competition Inquiries
  4. Amazon Said to Have Been Asked for Information and Documents by Enforcement Directorate Amid Probe
  5. Tesla Said to Be in Talks With Tata Power for Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure: Report
  6. Samsung Galaxy A52, Samsung Galaxy A72 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Expected March 17 Launch
  7. Facebook, Google Lobbyists Fight Bill That Would Help US News Industry
  8. Spotify Mobile App Gets Support for 12 Indian Languages Including Hindi, Gujarati, Bhojpuri, and More
  9. Google Maps New Feature Will Allow Users to Draw, Rename Missing Roads
  10. Global Smartphone Shipments to Grow by 5.5 Percent in 2021 Due to 5G Development: IDC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com