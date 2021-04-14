Technology News
loading

Microsoft Defends Against New Threat to Exchange Mail Servers

Microsoft said it did not appear that hackers had taken advantage of the newly discovered weakness to break into Exchange email systems.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 14 April 2021 11:58 IST
Microsoft Defends Against New Threat to Exchange Mail Servers

The potentially devastating hack is believed to have affected at least 30,000 Microsoft email servers

Highlights
  • The vulnerabilities were different from those fixed last month
  • Microsoft in March released updates to fix the security flaws
  • The company said it has named the hacking groups "Hafnium"

Microsoft on Tuesday moved to defend against a dangerous new threat to Exchange email servers while the fight continued against hackers taking advantage of a flaw patched last month.

The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, part of the Department of Homeland Security, called on government departments to immediately install the latest software update released by Microsoft.

"These vulnerabilities pose an unacceptable risk to the Federal enterprise and require an immediate and emergency action," CISA said in a notice.

"This determination is based on the likelihood of the vulnerabilities being weaponised, combined with the widespread use of the affected software across the Executive Branch and high potential for a compromise of integrity and confidentiality of agency information."

Both CISA and Microsoft said it did not appear that hackers had taken advantage of the newly discovered weakness to break into Exchange email systems.

"Although we are not aware of any active exploits in the wild, our recommendation is to install these updates immediately to protect your environment," Microsoft said in a post about the patch.

CISA and Microsoft said that the vulnerabilities were different from those fixed last month, when the US tech company disclosed that a state-sponsored hacking group operating out of China was exploiting security flaws in its Exchange email services to steal data from business users.

The company said the hacking group, which it has named "Hafnium," is a "highly skilled and sophisticated actor."

Hafnium has in the past targeted US-based companies including infectious disease researchers, law firms, universities, defense contractors, think tanks and NGOs.

The potentially devastating hack is believed to have affected at least 30,000 Microsoft email servers in government and private networks and has prompted calls for a firm response to state-sponsored attacks which could involve "hacking back" or other measures.

Microsoft in March released updates to fix the security flaws, which apply to on-premises versions of the software rather than cloud-based versions, and urged customers to apply them.

US Justice Department officials on Tuesday announced that, with backing from a court, they purged "malicious web shells" hackers had planted in hundreds of computers running Exchange Server software.

Web shells are bits of computer code that allow hackers to reach into computers remotely, and had been planted early this year by taking advantage of a weakness in Exchange, according to a Justice Department release.

"Today's operation removed one early hacking group's remaining web shells, which could have been used to maintain and escalate persistent, unauthorized access to US networks," Justice Department officials said.

Why did LG give up on its smartphone business? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 22:00), we talk about the new co-op RPG shooter Outriders. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft
Mass Effect: Legendary Edition Comparison Trailer Shows How It Improves on Original Mass Effect Trilogy
Oppo A35 With 6.52-Inch 60Hz Display, 4,320mAh Battery, and Triple Rear Cameras Launched

Related Stories

Microsoft Defends Against New Threat to Exchange Mail Servers
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Your WhatsApp Account Could Be Suspended by Anyone. Here's How
  2. Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Price in India Leaked, Amazon Availability Tipped
  3. Xiaomi to Launch Mi QLED TV 4K 75-Inch Television in India on April 23
  4. Realme Q Series Teased to Offer Balance of Price and Performance
  5. Asus ZenBook Duo 14, ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED Laptops Launched in India
  6. LG 48CX 48-inch Ultra-HD HDR Smart OLED TV Review
  7. Dell Inspiron Series Laptops Get Redesigned, 11th Gen Intel Core CPUs
  8. PUBG Mobile Makers' New State Game Hits 10 Million Pre-Registrations
  9. Apple Event to Be Held on April 20, Next-Gen iPad Pro May Debut
  10. Instagram Reels: How to Download and Save on Your Phone
#Latest Stories
  1. Check Point Mobile Security Report 2021 Says Four Out of 10 Mobiles Are Vulnerable to Cyber-Attacks
  2. MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G SoC Launched, Realme Phone to Be the First to Feature the Chipset
  3. Nokia 2.2 Receiving Android 11 Update With March Security Patch in 24 Countries
  4. Surface Laptop 4 With Intel and AMD CPU Options, Up to 19 Hours Battery Life Launched
  5. Facebook Oversight Board: Everything You Need to Know About the Platform’s ‘Supreme Court’
  6. Amazon Prime Music Launches Podcasts in India: All You Need to Know
  7. Moto G20 Specifications and Renders Surface Online, Could Be Priced Under Rs. 10,000
  8. Asus ZenBook Duo 14, ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED With ScreenPad Plus Secondary Display Launched in India
  9. Fast & Furious 9 Trailer Release Date Set for Wednesday
  10. OnePlus Watch First Sale on April 21 for Red Cable Club Members, Open Sale From April 22
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com