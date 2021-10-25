Technology News
Microsoft Says Latest Russian Cyberattack Targeting Hundreds of US Networks

Microsoft said, “This recent activity is another indicator that Russia is trying to gain long-term, systematic access.”

By Reuters | Updated: 25 October 2021 18:00 IST
Microsoft told the New York Times that just a small percent of the latest attempts were successful

Highlights
  • Nobelium's latest wave targeted resellers and other tech service provider
  • US officials confirmed the operation was underway
  • Russia is trying to gain long-term, systematic access

The Russian-based agency behind last year's massive SolarWinds cyberattack has targeted hundreds more companies and organizations in its latest wave of attacks on US-based computer systems, Microsoft said in a blog post.

Microsoft, in a blog post dated October 24, said Nobelium's latest wave targeted "resellers and other technology service providers" of cloud services. Those attacks were part of a broader campaign over the summer, Microsoft said, adding it had notified 609 customers between July 1 and October 19 that they had been attacked.

Just a small percent of the latest attempts were successful, Microsoft told the New York Times, which first reported the breach, but it gave no further details.

US cybersecurity officials could not be immediately reached to confirm the report.

US officials confirmed to the Times that the operation was underway, with one unnamed senior administration official calling it "unsophisticated, run-of-the mill operations that could have been prevented if the cloud service providers had implemented baseline cybersecurity practices."

"This recent activity is another indicator that Russia is trying to gain long-term, systematic access to a variety of points in the technology supply chain and establish a mechanism for surveilling – now or in the future – targets of interest to the Russian government," Microsoft wrote.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

What's most interesting about Apple's new MacBook Pros, M1 Pro and M1 Max silicon, AirPods (3rd Generation), and Apple Music Voice plan? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Microsoft, SolarWinds, Nobellium
Google Tensor SoC Beats Snapdragon 888, Exynos 2100, Kirin 9000 in GPU Benchmark Tests: Report

