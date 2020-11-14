Technology News
loading

Microsoft Detects COVID-19 Vaccine Work Hacking Attempts by Russia, North Korea

Microsoft said most of the targets, located in India, the US, and more countries, were involved in researching COVID-19 vaccines and treatments.

By Associated Press | Updated: 14 November 2020 10:45 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Microsoft Detects COVID-19 Vaccine Work Hacking Attempts by Russia, North Korea

Microsoft said most targets were located in Canada, France, India, US, South Korea

Highlights
  • Microsoft detects hacking attempts on vaccine researchers
  • Microsoft did not detail the severity of these hacks
  • One of the hacker groups was identified as Fancy Bear

Microsoft said it has detected attempts by state-backed Russian and North Korean hackers to steal valuable data from leading pharmaceutical companies and vaccine researchers.

It said in a blog post Friday that most of the attacks in recent months were unsuccessful, but provided no information on how many succeeded or how serious those breaches were.

Chinese state-backed hackers have also been targeting vaccine-makers, the US government said in July while announcing criminal charges.

Microsoft said most of the targets — located in Canada, France, India, South Korea and the United States — were “directly involved in researching vaccines and treatments for COVID-19.” It did not name the targets but said most had vaccine candidates in various stages of clinical trials.

The company identified one of the state-backed hacker groups as Fancy Bear, the Russian military agents who Britain's National Cyber Security Center said in July were behind such intrusion attempts. Two others were North Korea's Lazarus Group and a group Microsoft calls Cerium.

Most of the break-in efforts involved attempts to steal the login credentials of people associated with the targeted organisations. The Lazarus Group posed as job recruiters while Cerium targeted spear-phishing emails that masqueraded as missives from World Health Organization representatives, Microsoft said.

The blog post coincided with an appearance by Microsoft president Brad Smith at an international forum calling on nations to protect health care facilities from cyberattacks. This year, the Paris Peace Forum is taking place online.

Optimism about a COVID-19 vaccine has grown since pharmaceutical giant Pfizer announced earlier this week that preliminary data showed its vaccine to be 90 percent effective.

At the same time, coronavirus cases are surging. In the US, deaths per day have soared more than 40 percent over the past two weeks to an average of more than 1,100, the highest level in three months.

Which is the best TV under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft, Covid 19, Coronavirus, Fancy Bear, Lazarus Group, World Health Organization, cyberattack
SpaceX Crew Dragon Launch Delayed by 24 Hours Due to Bad Weather

Related Stories

Microsoft Detects COVID-19 Vaccine Work Hacking Attempts by Russia, North Korea
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PUBG Mobile Coming Back to India, Developers Have Announced
  2. Nokia 8000 4G, Nokia 6300 4G Feature Phones Launched
  3. Redmi Note 10 4G Tipped to Come With 6,000mAh Battery
  4. iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro Max Now Up for Sale
  5. Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition Gets Rs. 10,000 Price Cut in India
  6. Vivo X60, X60 Pro Live Images Allegedly Leaked, Exynos 1080 SoC Tipped
  7. Flipkart, Amazon Diwali 2020 Sales: Best Offers on Mobile Phones
  8. Jio Download Speed Dipped by 1.5Mbps in October, Shows TRAI Data
  9. MacBook Air With M1 Processor Beats 16-Inch MacBook Pro on Geekbench
  10. Amazon, Flipkart Diwali Sales: Best Deals Available on the Last Day
#Latest Stories
  1. Google at Odds With US Over Protective Order for Firms Tied to Lawsuit
  2. Google CEO Sundar Pichai Apologises Over Leaked Internal Document on Tactics to Counter EU Rules
  3. Microsoft Detects COVID-19 Vaccine Work Hacking Attempts by Russia, North Korea
  4. SpaceX Crew Dragon Launch Delayed by 24 Hours Due to Bad Weather
  5. Qualcomm Gets US Permission to Sell 4G Chips to Huawei in Exception to Ban
  6. TikTok Ban: ByteDance Gets 15-Day Extension on US Order to Divest App, Has Until November 27
  7. Disney’s Online Store, ShopDisney, Is ‘Coming Soon’ to India
  8. iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro Max Now on Sale in India: Price, Discounts
  9. Nubia Red Magic Cyberpods TWS Gaming Earbuds With Low-Latency Mode, Bluetooth 5.0 Launched
  10. Nintendo Switch Sales Crossed 735,000 Units in October, Second-Highest October Sales Across All Consoles
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com