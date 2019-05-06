Technology News
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Microsoft’s New Service Can Transcribe Multi User Conversations in Real Time, Without Using Additional Hardware

Microsoft’s New Service Can Transcribe Multi-User Conversations in Real Time, Without Using Additional Hardware

Microsoft's Conversation Transcription Service is currently available as a preview.

Updated: 6 May 2019 23:37 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Microsoft’s New Service Can Transcribe Multi-User Conversations in Real Time, Without Using Additional Hardware

Microsoft's Conversation Transcription Service was demonstrated at the Build 2019 conference on Monday

Highlights
  • Microsoft last year demonstrated service using additional device
  • Conversation Transcription Service works without any specific hardware
  • The new service is currently designed for small meetings

Microsoft at its annual Build developer conference on Monday showed off an advanced speech-to-text offering called Conversation Transaction Service that is a part of the Azure Speech Services. The new service is designed to not only recognise the voice but also correctly identify the speakers and transcribe their conversations in real time. Last year, Microsoft notably introduced a device prototype that had an array of microphones to identify attendees in meetings and enable real-time transcriptions. That hardware will be available as a reference through a Developer Device Kit. However, the new offering is touted to enable transcriptions in meetings without the use of any specific hardware.

During the keynote session at the Build 2019 conference in Seattle on Monday, Sonia Dara, Product Marketing Manager, Surface Commercial, Microsoft, demonstrated the Conversation Transcription Service offering that is currently available through Azure Speech Services. The new addition comes as an extension of the development that was showcased last year, using dedicated conical-shaped hardware. However, as we mentioned earlier, the new service is claimed to work as a device-agnostic.

Dara demonstrated how the Conversation Transcription Service enabled real-time transcription of a conversation between three speakers simply using the inbuilt microphones of a laptop and two available smartphones. The new service recognises the voice, identifies speakers, and offers transcription. Organisations can also train the language model of Azure Speech Services through Microsoft 365 to add their unique vocabulary and jargon.

Additionally, developers can pair Conversation Transcription Service with the Speech Devices SDK to optimise the experience of multi-microphone devices. The service is designed to work with multichannel audio streams and user profiles as inputs to identify speakers and generate speakers.

microsoft conversation transcription service Microsoft Conversation Transcription Service

Microsoft Conversation Transcription Service identifies speakers and enables transcriptions

 

"The most interesting thing is when you combine speech recognition with language models that are specific to your organisation data, you can startup picking up all the jargons," Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said before kicking off the Conversation Transcription Service demonstration at the Build 2019 conference. "So imagine a transcript that gets created, that has the ability to understand the local jargon, that is specific to your organisation, your industry at that way making the transcript that much more useful."

The Conversation Transcription Service is currently available as a preview. Initially, it is designed for small meetings, though Microsoft would enable customisations for large meetings at scale on request.

Disclosure: Microsoft sponsored the correspondent's flights and hotel for the conference in Seattle, USA.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft Conversation Transaction Service, Azure Speech Services, Microsoft Build 2019, Microsoft Build, Build 2019, Microsoft
Microsoft Build 2019 Starts Today: How to Watch Livestream, What to Expect
Redmi Note 6 Pro
Microsoft’s New Service Can Transcribe Multi-User Conversations in Real Time, Without Using Additional Hardware
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

4GB RAM Smartphone
TRENDING
  1. Leakers Claim to Have Revealed the Entire Plot of Game of Thrones Season 8
  2. Google Pixel 3a Could Be a Game Changer but Only if the Price Is Right
  3. Redmi Note 7 Sent to Space To Test Durability, Camera Capabilities
  4. A Delhi Garbage Dump Is Getting Rave Reviews on Google
  5. Flipkart and Amazon Sales: The Best Offers on Mobile Phones
  6. Watch the Trailer for Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 5
  7. Avengers: Endgame Download Scams Stealing Credit Card Details - Kaspersky
  8. Apple Said to Reveal New Apps, Software Features at WWDC
  9. Airtel TV Now Available on Web With Live TV Support
  10. Game of Thrones Predictions: Who Will Claim the Iron Throne? [Spoilers]
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.