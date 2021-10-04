Technology News
loading

Microsoft Tweets Halloween-Inspired Meme of Clippy: Here's How Users Reacted

Microsoft had previously suggested that it could bring Clippy back.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 4 October 2021 13:15 IST
Microsoft Tweets Halloween-Inspired Meme of Clippy: Here's How Users Reacted

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @Microsoft

Microsoft tweeted a Halloween-inspired meme of Clippy

Highlights
  • Clippy has been long discarded by Microsoft from its Office suite
  • Microsoft recently hinted at bringing Clippy back
  • Clippy was briefly brough to life in 2019

Halloween is still far away, set to be celebrated on October 31. However, starting October 1, the Internet has been flooded with Halloween-inspired memes where a personality (could be a real-life person or can also be a fictional object like Microsoft's iconic Office assistant Clippy) is shown normally on the left with September 30 at the top, and a spooky version of the same is shown on the right under October 1. This simply shows that users can't wait to put on their Halloween costumes and decorations just as soon as October begins. Microsoft on October 2 tried their hand in the popular meme, sharing a photo of the regular Clippy alongside a spookier skeleton-inspired getup of the much loved and sometimes annoying assistant. 

Microsoft had previously suggested that it could bring the mischievous Clippy back. At the time, it did not announce when it plans to do so. The latest tweet on the matter could also suggest that Clippy may never be resurrected. However, there's no confirmation from the tech giant yet.

The post has got some interesting reactions from Twitter users. A user (@mileswilschut) asked Microsoft to consider allowing a “limited edition Clippy for this month.”

Another user (@PycraftDev) said Clippy was expected to be back with Windows 11, which will be available starting October 5.

A third user (@roshandixit) wondered whether the company was thinking of entering the rising NFT space with the skeleton image.

Check out some more reactions from users who either miss it or hate Clippy:

Officially named Clippit, it first appeared in Office 97 as a digital assistant. But it was eventually removed from Office XP in 2001. Clippy was designed by illustrator Kevan Atteberry.

Clippy had returned a few years ago when some Microsoft employees briefly turned it into a set of animated stickers in Teams. But the efforts were shut down later.

Amazon's month-long sale, the Great Indian Festival, is back. This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, Amazon India's consumer electronics head Akshay Ahuja takes us behind the scenes. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft, Clippy, MS Office, Halloween, Twitter
Tecno Camon 18 Premier With MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, Gimbal Stabilised Rear Camera Launched: Specifications

Related Stories

Microsoft Tweets Halloween-Inspired Meme of Clippy: Here's How Users Reacted
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon, Flipkart Festive Season Sales: Best Mobile Phone Offers
  2. Vivo X70 Pro, Vivo X70 Pro+ With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  3. What is Wi-Fi Calling? How to Enable it on iPhones, Android Smartphones
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Goes Live: Best Offers Today
  5. How to Pre-Order PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition Restocks in India
  6. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Goes Live: Best Offers Today
  7. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: How to Find the Best Deals
  8. Apple to Bundle Free AirPods With iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 mini Purchase: All Details
  9. How to Lock Your Facebook Profile
  10. How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile or Desktop
#Latest Stories
  1. Boult Audio AirBass SoulPods, Company’s First Active Noise Cancelling TWS Earbuds, Launched in India
  2. Amitabh Bachchan Becomes Latest Celebrity to Join the Cryptocurrency Craze
  3. iPhone 13 Pro Teardown Shows Hardware in Detail, Component Cost Said to Be Higher Than Samsung Galaxy S21+
  4. OnePlus 9 Series, Oppo Find X3 Series Start Receiving Open Beta Update for Android 12-based ColorOS 12
  5. Microsoft Tweets Halloween-Inspired Meme of Clippy: Here's How Users Reacted
  6. Over 100 Companies in India Raised Series A Funding for Startups in the Past Year: Data
  7. Tecno Camon 18 Premier With MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, Gimbal Stabilised Rear Camera Launched: Specifications
  8. YouTube Adds 'Continue Watching' Feature on Web to Resume Partially Played Videos From Your Phone: Report
  9. WhatsApp Tipped to Introduce a Global Voice Message Player, Testing Updated Disappearing Messages Feature
  10. Bitcoin, Ether Values Open with Dips as Red Colour Dominates Crypto Price Charts
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com