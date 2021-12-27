Technology News
Microsoft Joins Google, Amazon, Others in Cancelling In-Person Presence at CES 2022

CES officials said the event will still be held in person.

27 December 2021


Google, Meta, and Twitter previously announced they would skip the upcoming CES 2022

  • Microsoft will participate in CES 2022 remotely instead of at the venue
  • CES 2022 is scheduled to take place in person between January 5-8
  • Many companies have opted out of in-person attendance at CES 2022

Microsoft said on Friday it will not participate in person at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 in Las Vegas, joining a list of companies opting not to have a physical presence at next month's event on concerns over the rapid spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

The US software giant added that it will continue to participate at CES remotely, according to an emailed statement. The Verge was the first to report on Friday that Microsoft will not participate physically at CES.

Several other companies including US automaker General Motors, Alphabet's Google and its self-driving auto-technology company Waymo, Facebook parent Meta Platforms, Twitter, Lenovo, AT&T, and Amazon.com dropped in-person attendance plans earlier this week.

CES officials on Thursday said the event will still be held in person January 5-8 with "strong safety measures in place," which include vaccination requirements, masking and availability of COVID-19 tests.

