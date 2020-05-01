Technology News
Microsoft Build 2020 Digital Event Begins May 19, Registrations Now Live for Free

Microsoft Build will be an online 48-hour event this year that is free for anyone to register.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 1 May 2020 12:39 IST
Microsoft Build 2020 event will include sessions, talks, and demos for developers

Highlights
  • The virtual event will begin on May 19 at 8am PT (8.30pm IST)
  • It will include sessions from seasoned Microsoft engineers
  • CEO Satya Nadella will make a small kick-off speech as well

Microsoft's annual developer conference – Build - will begin on May 19 this year. The tech giant hasn't cancelled the event completely due to the current pandemic, but has scaled it back to a virtual event. Also, this time around, developers do not have to pay the customary hefty fee to be a part of Build, as Microsoft is making registrations absolutely free. The Microsoft Build conference 2020 will be a virtual 48-hour event that will see the company CEO Satya Nadella making a small keynote speech to kick things off, followed by a session hosted by Microsoft Principal Program Manager Scott Hanselman.

The upcoming Microsoft Build virtual event will begin on May 19 at 8am PT (8.30pm IST), and will go on for 48-hours thereafter. The event will include sessions, talks, and demos for developers to help them be more productive at home. Seasoned engineers behind Microsoft products will be conducting these sessions. Build 2020 will also enable developers build community connections and open opportunities to collaborate with peers from around the world and with Microsoft engineers as well.

Aiming to lend a helping hand to the developer community, Microsoft will offer aid in troubleshooting and optimising developer projects, and taking their code and application architecture to the next level. Microsoft notes that it may introduce new developer-focused innovations to help build unique products in these uncertain times. It may also make few of its tools cost-effective, and announcements regarding this can be expected out of Build 2020.

As Microsoft Build looks to be heavily focused towards developers, more so than ever, announcements regarding the Windows 10X may or may not be made. Reports suggest that Microsoft has reshuffled its strategy and has delayed the Windows 10x launch because of the COVID-19 crisis.

As mentioned, registering for the Microsoft Build 2020 is free this year, and developers can head to the [dedicated website](https://mybuild.microsoft.com/ to sign up.

