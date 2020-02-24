Technology News
loading

Microsoft Boss Satya Nadella Trumpets Cloud Tie-Up With Reliance

Nadella emphasised the need for businesses to build their own technology at a time digital services are transforming all industries, and even homes.

By Reuters | Updated: 24 February 2020 17:04 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Microsoft Boss Satya Nadella Trumpets Cloud Tie-Up With Reliance

Nadella emphasised the need for businesses to build their own technology

Highlights
  • Nadella touted the new India cloud partnership with Reliance
  • He shared stage with Mukesh Ambani
  • Microsoft struck a 10-year deal with Reliance in 2019

Microsoft Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella touted the new India cloud partnership with Reliance Industries as he shared centre-stage with its chairman Mukesh Ambani at an event in Mumbai on Monday. Microsoft struck a 10-year deal with Reliance in 2019, committing to power the oil-to-telecoms conglomerate's data centres with its Azure cloud.

"We've been working with Reliance across the entire stack - everything from what they are going to be doing with Azure in their own data centres and how they will extend it," said India-born Nadella at the event in Mumbai, where he began the first leg of his India tour.

"It's sort of a great example of a business leader and a company which is in very diverse sectors to take a platform approach, to use technology to create more technology."

The executives did not provide specific details about their growth plans.

"We're very excited about the partnership that Jio (Reliance's telecoms unit) and Microsoft will have and I think that will be, as we look at this decade, a defining partnership," Ambani said.

During a keynote speech earlier, Nadella emphasised the need for businesses to build their own technology at a time digital services are transforming all industries, and even homes.

Nadella visits his home country just weeks after telling Buzzfeed News that India's new citizenship law saddened him and was "just bad".

Citizenship Amendment Act, which paves a way for minorities from neighbouring Muslim-majority nations of Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh to gain citizenship, has sparked weeks of protests.

Critics say that the law, combined with a proposed national register of citizens, will discriminate against India's Muslims minority.

Nadella, who did not broach political issues at Monday's event, will also travel to Bengaluru and New Delhi.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft, Satya Nadella, India, Reliance
Sony Xperia 1 II, Xperia Pro With 5G and Triple Rear Cameras Launched; Xperia 10 II Unveiled as Well

Related Stories

Microsoft Boss Satya Nadella Trumpets Cloud Tie-Up With Reliance
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme X50 Pro 5G Phone with Two Selfie Cameras, Snapdragon 865 SoC Launched
  2. Nokia 9 PureView Sees Massive Price Cut in India, Now Listed at Rs. 34,999
  3. The Best Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
  4. Realme X50 Pro 5G Launch in India Today: Everything You Need to Know
  5. Mi TV Range to Get PatchWall 3.0 With New Content Partners, Improved UI
  6. Private WhatsApp Group Chat Invite Links Were Available on Google Search
  7. Jio Launches Rs. 49, Rs. 69 Prepaid Recharge Plans for Jio Phone Users
  8. Vivo to Unveil Its Apex 2020 Concept Phone on February 28
  9. iQoo 3 Price, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch Next Week
  10. Redmi K30 Pro Launch Teased As Xiaomi Discontinues Redmi K20 Pro in China
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Boss Satya Nadella Trumpets Cloud Tie-Up With Reliance
  2. Sony Xperia 1 II, Xperia Pro With 5G and Triple Rear Cameras Launched; Xperia 10 II Unveiled as Well
  3. Realme X50 Pro 5G with Dual Selfie Cameras, Snapdragon 865 SoC Launched: Price in India, Specifications
  4. Black Shark 3 Gaming Smartphone to Launch on March 3: All You Need to Know
  5. Poco X2 Confirmed to Receive Android 11 Update, No Word on the Timeline
  6. Samsung Galaxy A71 Goes on Sale in India via Amazon, Samsung.com: Price, Specifications
  7. Redmi K30 Pro Launch Teased As Xiaomi Discontinues Redmi K20 Pro in China
  8. Apple Maps' Look Around Feature Expands to More Cities in the US
  9. Google Chrome's Latest Version Raises Privacy Concerns; Researcher Calls 'Scroll To Text Fragment' Risky
  10. Realme X50 Pro 5G With Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 65W Charger Launched, Price in India Starts at Rs. 37,999: Highlights
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.