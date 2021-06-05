Technology News
loading

Microsoft Blames ‘Accidental Human Error’ for Bing Showing No Images for Tiananmen 'Tank Man'

Even hours after Microsoft acknowledged the issue, the "tank man" search on Bing only returned pictures of tanks elsewhere in the world.

By Reuters | Updated: 5 June 2021 12:14 IST
Microsoft Blames ‘Accidental Human Error’ for Bing Showing No Images for Tiananmen 'Tank Man'

Photo Credit: Reuters

Microsoft has been blamed for not showing image results for the query "tank man"

Highlights
  • Microsoft was not showing image results for "tank man" query
  • The Redmond company acknowledged the issue
  • Microsoft rival Google, in contrast, showed many results for the query

Microsoft on Friday blamed "accidental human error" for its Bing search engine not showing image results for the query "tank man" in the United States and elsewhere after users raised concerns about possible censorship around the Tiananmen Square crackdown anniversary.

Users, including in the United Kingdom, Germany, and Singapore, reported Friday that when they performed the search Bing returned the message, "There are no results for tank man."

David Greene, civil liberties director at the nonprofit Electronic Frontier Foundation, said that content moderation was impossible to do perfectly and "egregious mistakes are made all the time."

But he said it could be more sinister: "At worst, this was purposeful suppression at the request of a powerful state."

Hours after Microsoft acknowledged the issue, the "tank man" search returned only pictures of tanks elsewhere in the world.

"Tank man" is often used to describe an unidentified person famously pictured standing before tanks in China's Tiananmen Square during pro-democracy demonstrations in June 1989.

Microsoft said the issue was "due to an accidental human error and we are actively working to resolve this."

Smaller search engines such as DuckDuckGo that license results from Microsoft faced similar issues around "tank man" searches and said they expected a fix soon.

Rival Google showed many results for the famous image when the "tank man" search was performed on Friday.

A significant percentage of the Microsoft employees who work on Bing are based in China, including some who work on image-recognition software, according to a former employee.

China is known to require search engines operating in its jurisdiction to censor results, but those restrictions are rarely applied elsewhere.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft, Tiananmen Square, tank man
Twitter in Nigeria Suspended 'Indefinitely’ Over President Muhammadu Buhari's Deleted Tweet
US Intel Report on UFOs Can’t Confirm or Deny Link to Aliens

Related Stories

Microsoft Blames ‘Accidental Human Error’ for Bing Showing No Images for Tiananmen 'Tank Man'
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Twitter Briefly Removed Blue Badge From Vice President's Handle
  2. SpaceX Launches Tiny Sea Creatures, Experimental Toothpaste to ISS
  3. Vivo Y73 Said to Launch in India in a Week, Price and Render Leaked
  4. Samsung Galaxy A22 5G and 4G Variants Featuring 90Hz Displays Launched
  5. Poco M3 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G, Note 10T to Support Bluetooth v5.2
  6. Delhi Permits Online Alcohol Delivery - Here's What We Know So Far
  7. Juhi Chawla’s 5G Lawsuit Dismissed With Rs. 20 Lakh Penalty
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Confirmed to Have a 64-Megapixel Primary Camera
  9. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Specifications Leak Ahead of June 10 Launch
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. US Intel Report on UFOs Can’t Confirm or Deny Link to Aliens
  2. Microsoft Blames ‘Accidental Human Error’ for Bing Showing No Images for Tiananmen 'Tank Man'
  3. Twitter in Nigeria Suspended 'Indefinitely’ Over President Muhammadu Buhari's Deleted Tweet
  4. Twitter Briefly Removed Verified Badge From Vice President Venkaiah Naidu's Personal Account
  5. Donald Trump Banned From Facebook Till 2023 With Return Slated Just in Time for Next US Presidential Elections
  6. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s Square Is Considering Making Bitcoin Hardware Wallet
  7. This Father Built a Wooden Electric Lamborghini for His Son. It Looks Original and Runs Just Fine
  8. OnePlus 9R Getting OxygenOS 11.2.3.3 Hotfix Update in India With Battery Drain Fix
  9. Reminiscence Trailer: Hugh Jackman Looks for Rebecca Ferguson in Westworld Co-Creator's First Movie
  10. Juhi Chawla's 5G Lawsuit Dismissed, Delhi High Court Says Case Filed for Publicity, Slaps Rs. 20 Lakh Fine
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com