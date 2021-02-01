Technology News
loading

As Google Eyes Australia Exit, Microsoft Talks Bing With PM

Australian PM Scott Morrison said that Microsoft was ready to grow the presence of its search tool Bing if Google was to exit the market.

By Reuters | Updated: 1 February 2021 11:12 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
As Google Eyes Australia Exit, Microsoft Talks Bing With PM

Australian law will force Google and Facebook to pay domestic media outlets

Highlights
  • Microsoft says Bing can fill the gap in Australia if Google pulls out
  • Google, Facebook said they would withdraw key services from Australia
  • Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg had requested a meeting over the law

Software giant Microsoft is confident its search product Bing can fill the gap in Australia if Google pulls its search over required payments to media outlets, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday.

Australia has introduced laws that would force internet giant Google and social media heavyweight Facebook to negotiate payments to domestic media outlets whose content links drive traffic to their platforms.

However, the Big Tech firms have called the laws unworkable and said last month they would withdraw key services from Australia if the regulations went ahead. Those services include Google's search engine, which has 94 percent of the country's search market, according to industry data.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has since spoken with Morrison about the new rules, the tech company told Reuters, and on Monday, Morrison said the software company was ready to grow the presence of its search tool Bing, the distant Number 2 player.

"I can tell you, Microsoft's pretty confident, when I spoke to Satya," Morrison told reporters in Canberra, without giving further detail of the conversation.

"We just want the rules in the digital world to be the same that exist in the real world, in the physical world," Morrison added.

A Microsoft spokeswoman confirmed the discussion took place but declined to comment, because the company was not directly involved in the laws.

"We recognise the importance of a vibrant media sector and public interest journalism in a democracy and we recognise the challenges the media sector has faced over many years through changing business models and consumer preferences," the spokeswoman said.

A Google representative was not immediately available for comment.

A day earlier, Australian treasurer Josh Frydenberg said Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg had requested a meeting over the law, and that they had talked, but that he would not back down on the change.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Does WhatsApp's new privacy policy spell the end for your privacy? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Microsoft, Bing
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Reached Out to Australian Lawmakers Over New Media Rules
Motorola Moto G Pro Android 11 Update Rolls Out With January Security Patch

Related Stories

As Google Eyes Australia Exit, Microsoft Talks Bing With PM
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Justice League Snyder Cut Finally Gets a Release Date
  2. Asus Is Looking for Gamers in India for E-Sports Training Programme
  3. Realme X7 5G Price in India Surfaces Online Ahead of Official Launch
  4. Get Rid of MIUI 12 Bloatware in a Few Easy Steps
  5. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  6. Government Plans to Ban ‘Private Cryptocurrencies’ in India
  7. BSNL Launches Rs. 365 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Year-Long Validity
  8. Instagram Reels: How to Download and Save on Your Phone
  9. iPhone SE 3 Concept Renders Suggest Hole-Punch Display
  10. SpaceX Said to Violate Its Launch License in Explosive Starship Test
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Ultra Concept Render Tips Galaxy S21 Ultra-Like Rear Cameras, S Pen Support
  2. As Google Eyes Australia Exit, Microsoft Talks Bing With PM
  3. Motorola Moto G Pro Android 11 Update Rolls Out With January Security Patch
  4. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Reached Out to Australian Lawmakers Over New Media Rules
  5. Samsung Galaxy A72 Spotted on Brazilian Certification Site, Tipped to Pack 5,000mAh Battery
  6. Xiaomi Says Legal Complaint Against US to Protect Company's Interests
  7. WhatsApp Using Status Messages to Reassure Users of Its ‘Commitment to Privacy’
  8. iPhone SE 3, iPhone 12S Pro Concept Renders Suggest What’s Coming From Apple in 2021
  9. Cloverfield Sequel in the Works With J.J. Abrams as Co-Producer
  10. Wonder Woman 1984 Becomes Biggest Feature Film in Nielsen Rankings Following HBO Max Debut
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com