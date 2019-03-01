Technology News
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Microsoft Azure Sentinel Cloud Native Security Analytics Tool, Threat Experts Service Launched to Help Security Teams

Microsoft Azure Sentinel Cloud-Native Security Analytics Tool, Threat Experts Service Launched to Help Security Teams

, 01 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Microsoft Azure Sentinel Cloud-Native Security Analytics Tool, Threat Experts Service Launched to Help Security Teams

Microsoft Azure Sentinel visualises security data using AI and supports open standards such as CEF

Highlights

  • Microsoft Azure Sentinel is touted to reduce alert fatigue
  • It can analyse security data from Microsoft Office 365
  • Microsoft Threat Experts offers a one-click connect with security experts

Microsoft on Thursday launched its cloud-native solution called Azure Sentinel that is touted to provide enterprises with intelligent security analytics at cloud scale. The new development, which comes as an advanced Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) tool, uses artificial intelligence (AI) and scalable machine learning algorithms to analyse and detect threats alongside offering a significant reduction in alert fatigue. The Redmond company also brought Microsoft Threat Experts as a service to provide managed hunting over anonymised security data to enterprises and businesses using Windows Defender Advanced Threat Protection (ATP). The new service is designed to help security teams easily hunt down and restrict human adversary intrusions and advanced attacks such as cyber-espionage.

Among the new enterprise-focused security offerings, Microsoft Azure Sentinel comes as a new SIEM tool to mitigate the risk of cyber attacks using AI. It also integrates data from Microsoft experts and third-party defenders and machine learning tools to provide security insights under one roof. Microsoft claims that early adopters have found that the Azure Sentinel tool "reduces threat hunting from hours to seconds."

A traditional SIEM system is designed to provide enterprises with real-time analysis of security alerts by collecting and aggregating log data from the application and network infrastructure. But since enterprises nowadays largely use cloud alongside their conventional technological deployments, a cloud-native solution like Azure Sentinel has become the need of the hour.microsoft azure sentinel Microsoft Azure Sentinel

Microsoft says that using Azure at the backend, the new tool provides "limitless cloud scale and speed" to collect and analyse security data. It also supports open standards such as Common Event Format (CEF) and has broad partner connections, including Microsoft Intelligent Security Association partners such as Check Point, Cisco, F5, Fortinet, Palo Alto, and Symantec.

"Azure Sentinel blends the insights of Microsoft experts and AI with the unique insights and skills of your own in-house defenders and machine learning tools to uncover the most sophisticated attacks before they take root," explains Ann Johnson, Microsoft CVP, Cybersecurity Solutions Group, in a blog post.

Azure Sentinel is capable of analysing data from Office 365. This means enterprises can bring their Office 365 activity data to Azure Sentinel to detect security loopholes. Also, the new tool can be integrated with security solutions from various third-party vendors. There is also Microsoft Graph Security API support to let enterprises import their threat intelligence feeds and customise threat detection.

Microsoft claims that machine learning algorithms powering Azure Sentinel make it capable of offering up to 90 percent reduction in alert fatigue during evaluations. Furthermore, the tool provides graphical and AI-based investigation to make it efficient for security teams to understand the full scope of an attack and its impact.

Enterprise customers can get Microsoft Azure Sentinel in preview directly from the Azure portal.

In addition to the Azure Sentinel tool, Microsoft has brought the Threat Experts service that adds a human touch to the company's security offerings. The managed threat hunting service is a part of Windows Defender ATP and is designed to offer proactive hunting, prioritisation, and additional context and insights. It is essentially designed with two capabilities -- targeted attack notifications and security experts on demand.

On the part of security experts on demand, Microsoft Threat Experts lets security operation centres (SOCs) connect with Microsoft's in-house security experts directly from within Windows Defender Security Centre. There is an "Ask a Threat Expert" button to let security teams submit their questions from the product console.

The preview of Microsoft Threat Experts is available for Windows Defender ATP customers directly from the Windows Defender Security Centre. Once applied for the preview, Microsoft will reach eligible customers via email to confirm their participation.

Comments

For details of the latest Nokia, Xiaomi, Sony, and other mobile launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2019 hub.

Further reading: Microsoft Azure Sentinel, Microsoft Threat Experts, Microsoft Azure, Microsoft, Azure
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Samsung Galaxy A40 Support Page Goes Live in Europe, Galaxy A90 Tipped to Sport a Sliding and Rotating Camera Setup
Pricee
Microsoft Azure Sentinel Cloud-Native Security Analytics Tool, Threat Experts Service Launched to Help Security Teams
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Y2
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Pro With 48-Megapixel Camera, Snapdragon 675 Launched in India
  2. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 Starts Receiving Android 9 Pie Beta in India
  3. Samsung Galaxy A50, Galaxy A30, and Galaxy A10 Debut in India
  4. Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Note 7 First Impressions
  5. Realme 3 Teased by Flipkart Ahead of Its March 4 Launch in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A30 First Impressions
  7. Samsung Galaxy M30 With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  8. Asus Reveals List of Phones Expected to Get Android 9 Pie in 2019
  9. Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A30 vs Nokia 6 Plus vs Oppo K1
  10. Redmi Note 7 With Dual Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.