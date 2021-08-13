Technology News
loading

Microsoft Protests Amazon Win of $10-Billion NSA Cloud Contract

Microsoft said, “We are exercising our legal rights and will do so carefully and responsibly.”

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 13 August 2021 10:58 IST
Microsoft Protests Amazon Win of $10-Billion NSA Cloud Contract

Microsoft in late 2019 won the JEDI contract, sparking a challenge by Amazon

Highlights
  • NSA spokesperson said that it will respond to the protest
  • The move came as payback of sorts for Amazon successfully protesting
  • The Pentagon in July scrapped the deal

Microsoft on Thursday confirmed it is challenging a decision to award a multi-billion-dollar cloud computing contract to its rival Amazon.

US media reports said the contract valued at $10 billion (roughly Rs. 74,290 crores) is for modernising storage of classified data at the National Security Agency (NSA).

"Based on the decision we are filing an administrative protest via the Government Accountability Office," Microsoft said in response to an AFP inquiry.

"We are exercising our legal rights and will do so carefully and responsibly."

NSA spokesperson said that it "will respond to the protest in accordance with appropriate federal regulations," while Amazon declined to comment.

A post on the Government Accountability Office website showed that it is considering a protest filed by Microsoft in July concerning the NSA, but provided no details.

The move came as payback of sorts for Amazon successfully protesting a different $10 billion (roughly Rs. 74,290 crores) cloud computing contract that had been awarded to Microsoft.

The Pentagon in July scrapped the deal, known as the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) contract, sidestepping a bitter dispute between Amazon and Microsoft over allegations of political bias that swayed the bidding.

Microsoft in late 2019 won the JEDI contract, sparking a challenge by Amazon on grounds that then president Donald Trump may have improperly influenced the outcome.

Amazon alleged it was shut out of the deal because of what it called Trump's vendetta against the company and its chief executive Jeff Bezos.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Can Nothing Ear 1 — the first product from OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei's new outfit — be an AirPods killer? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft, Amazon, JEDI, Jeff Bezos, Donald Trump
Cryptocurrency Heist: Hacker Returns Most of $610 Million-Plus Crypto Tokens Stolen, Poly Network Says
Disney+ Hotstar Now Has 46.4 Million Paid Subscribers, Drives Disney+ to 116 Million

Related Stories

Microsoft Protests Amazon Win of $10-Billion NSA Cloud Contract
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 20 Fusion, Motorola Edge 20 India Pricing Leaked
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 Foldable Phones Launched
  3. Zoom Brings Focus Mode to Let Students Stay Attentive During Classes
  4. Twitter Brings Less-Cluttered Design Across Platforms, Rolls Out New Font
  5. Oppo Reno 6 Review: Better Value Than the Reno 6 Pro
  6. Seagate One Touch Portable SSDs Launched in India: All Details
  7. Realme GT Series, Realme Book Slim Launching in India on August 18
  8. Realme GT Master Edition May Get MagDart Wireless Charging Support
  9. WhatsApp Unveiled a Hugely Anticipated Feature at Galaxy Unpacked
  10. How to Lock Your Facebook Profile
#Latest Stories
  1. Tesla Said to Be Asked to Ramp Up Local Sourcing, Share Detailed India Manufacturing Plans Before Tax Breaks
  2. Boeing Starliner Launch Faces Further Delays Due to Issues With Propulsion System
  3. Disney+ Hotstar Now Has 46.4 Million Paid Subscribers, Drives Disney+ to 116 Million
  4. Elon Musk Is Launching a Satellite That Will Let You Advertise on a Billboard in Space
  5. Microsoft Protests Amazon Win of $10-Billion NSA Cloud Contract
  6. Cryptocurrency Heist: Hacker Returns Most of $610 Million-Plus Crypto Tokens Stolen, Poly Network Says
  7. Facebook Delays Employees’ Return to Office Until Early 2022 Due to Surge in COVID-19 Delta Cases
  8. TikTok Announces Stricter Privacy Controls for Teenage Users Following Criticism
  9. Apple's Child Sex Abuse Image-Scanning Move Said to Spark Concern Within Its Own Ranks
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 Come With New Experiences on Microsoft Apps; Thom Browne Editions Unveiled
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com