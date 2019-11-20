Technology News
Microsoft 365 Services Restored After Global Outage

Microsoft blamed a "networking build" for the incident, which revealed that the cloud version of Microsoft Office is not infallible.

20 November 2019


After a global outage hit many Microsoft 365 users for several hours, access and functionality of the services were restored on Wednesday, the company said.

"We've confirmed restored access and functionality for all Microsoft 365 services," Microsoft said in a tweet from the Microsoft 365 Status handle.

Earlier the company blamed a "networking build" for the incident.

"We've identified and reverted a networking build that caused user traffic from the internet to Microsoft 365 services to intermittently fail, and are seeing early signs of recovery," the company said in a tweet earlier.

The incident revealed that the Cloud version of Microsoft Office is not infallible.

Some users took to Twitter to suggest a name change for the service.

"Time for a name change? Office363 perhaps?," said one user.

"Hope this gets fixed, we're currently doing a client demo," wrote another user who attached a crying emoji with the tweet.

Some users also reported that Microsoft's unified communications platform for workplace "Teams" was also down.

Microsoft 365



