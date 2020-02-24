Technology News
Microsoft's New 100X100X100 Programme Aims to Empower B2B Startups in India

Launched under the 'Microsoft for Startups' initiative, the 100X100X100 programme will help enterprises fast track their digital transformation through faster adoption of SaaS solutions.

By Indo-Asian News Service | Updated: 24 February 2020 11:49 IST
Microsoft for Startups allows early stage B2B startups to leverage Microsoft Azure

Highlights
  • The initiative has witnessed participation of more than 50 startups
  • India has one of the largest B2B SaaS startup ecosystems
  • Satya Nadella will begin his three-day India visit Today

Microsoft on Monday launched a new programme to bring 100 companies to commit $100,000 each for enterprise-ready solutions from 100 business-to-business (B2B) startups in the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) space in India over the course of 18 months. Called the "100X100X100" programme, the initiative has already witnessed participation of more than 50 startups. India has one of the largest B2B SaaS startup ecosystems in the world, and it's growing exponentially.

"This initiative will help build scale and create amazing opportunities for startups. Businesses can now fast-track their digital journeys through easy adoption of enterprise-grade solutions. We're excited to see the outcomes of these partnerships," Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India, told reporters.

The programme was announced as Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella begins his three-day India visit from Monday.

Launched under the 'Microsoft for Startups' initiative, the 100X100X100 programme will help enterprises fast track their digital transformation through faster adoption of SaaS solutions. It will make available a variety of curated, ready to launch, enterprise-grade solutions from startups with a proven track record.

It would also aim to create a profitable domestic market for the fast growing Indian B2B SaaS startup segment by increasing their revenue and customer base.

The programme will be conducted with the support of ecosystem partners and industry associations including the Delhi and Mumbai Chapters of The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE), Microsoft said.

Microsoft for Startups allows early-stage B2B startups to leverage Microsoft Azure marketplace, enterprise sales team and rapidly growing partner ecosystem.

The new programme is open to Microsoft co-sell enabled startups associated with the company.

These startups will also have access to regular speed-contracting sessions with prospective customers at Microsoft industry and customer events.

Further reading: Microsoft, SaaS, 100X100X100
