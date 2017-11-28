McAfee to Acquire Cloud Data Security Firm Skyhigh Networks

Global cybersecurity firm McAfee on Tuesday announced the acquisition of cloud data security company Skyhigh Networks for an undisclosed sum.

As part of the deal, Skyhigh CEO Rajiv Gupta will join McAfee CEO Chris Young's leadership team to run McAfee's cloud business unit.

Skyhigh's existing organisational structure will remain generally intact, the company said in a statement.

At the same time, Skyhigh will benefit from McAfee's global scale and integrations to McAfee's broad and deep product portfolio to even better protect customers.

"Skyhigh's leadership in Cloud security, combined with McAfee's security portfolio strength, will set the company apart in helping organisations operate freely and securely to reach their full potential," Young said.

McAfee and Skyhigh will offer customers advanced cybersecurity architecture that spans across endpoint and cloud control points, are linked by the security operations centre with actionable threat intelligence, analytics and orchestration and enabled by an open ecosystem.

"McAfee will help accelerate Skyhigh's growth by providing leading technologies and solutions across cloud and endpoint security and the two architectural control points for enterprise security," Gupta added.

Globally, McAfee cybersecurity solutions protect more than a quarter-of-a-billion endpoints across every category of device, serve nearly two-third of the world's 2,000 largest companies and defend more than 200 million consumers each day.

India is one of the fastest-growing markets for McAfee in the APAC region. McAfee has partnered with approximately 49 percent of ET 500 firms and aims to cover 60 percent - with an overall target to increase the customer base by 20 percent.