Technology News

Marriott CEO Apologises for Data Breach, Vows Improvements

, 08 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Marriott CEO Apologises for Data Breach, Vows Improvements

Marriott International Chief Executive Arne Sorenson apologised on Thursday before a US Senate panel for a massive data breach involving up to 383 million guests in its Starwood hotels reservation system and vowed to protect against future attacks.

Sorenson told the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations that the hacking, which occurred over a four-year period, prompted the company to accelerate the retirement of the Starwood reservation system that was completed in December. He said the company first became aware of a security issue in September 2018, notified the FBI in October and disclosed the issue publicly on Nov. 30.

Committee Chairman Rob Portman noted that Starwood said it had discovered malware in November 2015 on some systems designed to steal credit card information but Starwood said at the time it "did not impact its guest reservation database."

Sorenson said there was evidence of an unauthorised party on the Starwood network since July 2014 but "our investigators had found no evidence the attacker had accessed guest data" through mid-November 2018.

Sorenson said since October Marriott has provided the FBI with "several updates and ready access to forensic findings and information to support their investigation."

Sorenson said the company has not received any substantiated claims of loss from fraud attributable to the incident. Sorenson did not identify where the attackers were based but Reuters reported in December hackers left clues suggesting they were working for a Chinese government intelligence gathering operation, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Marriott disclosed on November 30 it had discovered its Starwood hotels reservation database had been hacked over a four-year period in one of the largest breaches in history. At least five US states and the United Kingdom's Information Commissioner's Office are investigating the attack.

Marriott offered to buy Starwood in 2015, a year before the hack started, and closed the $13.6 billion deal in September 2016.

Senator Tom Carper, the top Democrat on the panel, said the "incident also raises questions about the degree to which cyber-security concerns do and should play a role in merger and acquisition decisions."

Carper said Marriott acquired a company with "serious cyber-security challenges and had actually been attacked before" but chose to initially leave Starwood's security system in place after acquiring it.

Marriott initially said records of up to 500 million guests were involved and in January revised its estimate to up to 383 million.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Marriott, Starwood, Arne Sorenson
Airbnb Acquires HotelTonight in Deeper Expansion Into Hotel-Booking Business
SpaceX Dragon Capsule Set to Return to Earth After Space Station Stop
Pricee
Marriott CEO Apologises for Data Breach, Vows Improvements
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Note 5 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Realme 3 vs Redmi Note 7 vs Samsung Galaxy M20
  2. Why ACT Fibernet Is Actually Looking Forward to the Jio GigaFiber Rollout
  3. Captain Marvel Is No Match for Wonder Woman, and That’s a Shame
  4. Fitbit Launches Lower-Cost Fitness Devices to Combat Samsung, Apple
  5. Blaupunkt Launches New Range of Wireless and Wired Earphones in India
  6. Google's Bolo App Seeks to Help Rural Indian Kids Enhance Reading Skills
  7. Samsung Galaxy M30 to Go on Sale for First Time in India Today
  8. Alleged Live Image of Vivo X27 Surfaces Online
  9. 'Paytm First' Loyalty Programme Takes on Amazon Prime, Flipkart Plus
  10. Brace Yourselves for a Password-Free Web in the Near Future
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.