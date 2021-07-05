Technology News
Mark Zuckerberg Celebrates July 4 Holding the US National Flag Aloft in This Wakeboarding Video

The latest surfboard video with Zuckerberg comes two months after the Facebook CEO explained his "lizard look" that, he said, "backfired".

Updated: 5 July 2021 11:00 IST
Mark Zuckerberg Celebrates July 4 Holding the US National Flag Aloft in This Wakeboarding Video

Mark Zuckerberg is seen wakeboarding in the video with a John Denver song in the background

  • Mark Zuckerberg shared a video of him wakeboarding to celebrate July 4
  • He also replied to reactions and detailed how the board works
  • The Facebook CEO was earlier spotted surfing in Hawaii

From vacation to the US Independence Day celebration, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg's go-to gadget, it seems, is his surfboard. Not long ago, Zuckerberg was snapped riding a surfboard on a family vacation in Hawaii. That picture, though, went viral for a completely different reason — his sunscreen-smeared face. But on July 4, the US Independence Day, Zuckerberg posted a new video on Facebook where he can be seen wakeboarding with tremendous ease while holding the American flag aloft in his right hand. 

“Happy July 4th!” read the caption to the video. With clear skies over his head and breathtakingly beautiful mountains in the background, the 37-year-old surfed as “Take Me Home, Country Roads”, John Denver's anthem to West Virginia, played. 

"This is the most wonderful thing I've seen," wrote Ricki Lee. And then Zuckerberg replied saying, "It was pretty fun too." 

Borrtex, the Czech Republic music composer, was in all praise for Zuckerberg's surfboard. "WOW! That surfboard looks kind of out of this world, how does it work?" he asked. 

Zuckerberg responded that it was hydrofoil. "There's a wing under the water that I'm riding that pushes the board into the air. It's a lot of fun. There's an electric-powered version that you can get, but in this video, I'm riding a regular foil board and surfing a little wave," he said. 

While people were commenting on Zuckerberg's video on Facebook, a Twitter user posted a smaller version of the clip on the micro-blogging site and it blew up.

And that was enough for people to come up with some cheeky responses. 

Some were simply not impressed. 

And yes, why wouldn't someone recall this?

And this meme takes the cake. 

The latest surfboarding video with Zuckerberg at the front and centre of it comes two months after he explained his "Lizard look" that, in his words, "backfired". In a live chat with Instagram head Adam Mosseri, titled, "As long as the world keeps turning, the memes keep churning", Zuckerberg said that he noticed a paparazzi following them. "I was like I don't want him to recognise me. So, what I am going to do is put tonnes of sunscreen,” he said.

However, Zuckerberg went on to admit that it was certainly not his best-laid plan. “But that backfired. And I should have really thought through it before doing it,” he said, laughing. He added that he was a pale-skinned person and therefore used lots of sunscreens to keep his skin healthy.

Windows 11 has been unveiled, but do you need it? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Mark Zuckerberg, US Independence Day, July 4, wakeboarding, electric surfboard
