From vacation to the US Independence Day celebration, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg's go-to gadget, it seems, is his surfboard. Not long ago, Zuckerberg was snapped riding a surfboard on a family vacation in Hawaii. That picture, though, went viral for a completely different reason — his sunscreen-smeared face. But on July 4, the US Independence Day, Zuckerberg posted a new video on Facebook where he can be seen wakeboarding with tremendous ease while holding the American flag aloft in his right hand.

“Happy July 4th!” read the caption to the video. With clear skies over his head and breathtakingly beautiful mountains in the background, the 37-year-old surfed as “Take Me Home, Country Roads”, John Denver's anthem to West Virginia, played.

"This is the most wonderful thing I've seen," wrote Ricki Lee. And then Zuckerberg replied saying, "It was pretty fun too."

Borrtex, the Czech Republic music composer, was in all praise for Zuckerberg's surfboard. "WOW! That surfboard looks kind of out of this world, how does it work?" he asked.

Zuckerberg responded that it was hydrofoil. "There's a wing under the water that I'm riding that pushes the board into the air. It's a lot of fun. There's an electric-powered version that you can get, but in this video, I'm riding a regular foil board and surfing a little wave," he said.

While people were commenting on Zuckerberg's video on Facebook, a Twitter user posted a smaller version of the clip on the micro-blogging site and it blew up.

Happy #July4th pic.twitter.com/FiA9RDP29Z — Leah McElrath ????️‍???? (@leahmcelrath) July 4, 2021

And that was enough for people to come up with some cheeky responses.

John Denver would have flown his experimental airplane into Zuckerberg if he was still alive. — End of the Aisle (@EndoftheAisle) July 5, 2021

Some were simply not impressed.

That guy's instinct for finding the maximally douchey thing to do at every juncture is almost admirable. He never misses! — David Roberts (@drvolts) July 4, 2021

Where's a great white shark when we need him? — Chuck Brownson (@chuckbrownson) July 4, 2021

Notice he's not doing it during the daytime cause ghouls burst into fire in sunlight — Time.. tick ticking in my head (@JohnDarktime) July 4, 2021

It would be tragic if he flipped over and impaled himself with that flag — Tom Joseph (@TomJChicago) July 4, 2021

What did John Denver ever do to deserve this? ???? — Catherine Margaronis — House Moderna ???? (@CMargaronis) July 4, 2021

And yes, why wouldn't someone recall this?

I guess he'll do whatever he can to try and make us forget this: pic.twitter.com/WIWIdv3aki — Rand Paul's Neighbor (@CharacterMap) July 4, 2021

And this meme takes the cake.

I'll just put this here. pic.twitter.com/usiGj2aeoc — doubleyou jay (@doubleyoujay7) July 5, 2021

The latest surfboarding video with Zuckerberg at the front and centre of it comes two months after he explained his "Lizard look" that, in his words, "backfired". In a live chat with Instagram head Adam Mosseri, titled, "As long as the world keeps turning, the memes keep churning", Zuckerberg said that he noticed a paparazzi following them. "I was like I don't want him to recognise me. So, what I am going to do is put tonnes of sunscreen,” he said.

However, Zuckerberg went on to admit that it was certainly not his best-laid plan. “But that backfired. And I should have really thought through it before doing it,” he said, laughing. He added that he was a pale-skinned person and therefore used lots of sunscreens to keep his skin healthy.