Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Titan Token Price Crashes From $64.04 to Near Zero. Billionaire Investor Mark Cuban Says He ‘Got Hit’

Titan Token Price Crashes From $64.04 to Near Zero. Billionaire Investor Mark Cuban Says He ‘Got Hit’

Titan Token price went from $64.04 (roughly Rs. 4,736) to near zero within 24 hours.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 18 June 2021 14:36 IST
Titan Token Price Crashes From $64.04 to Near Zero. Billionaire Investor Mark Cuban Says He ‘Got Hit’

Mark Cuban's NBA team Dallas Mavericks' online store recently started accepting Dogecoin

Highlights
  • Titan Token is based in DeFi protocol like Ethereum
  • Mack Cuban had been backing DeFi
  • The billionaire investor and Shark Tank star also owns Dallas Mavericks

Mark Cuban, the billionaire cryptocurrency backer and owner of the NBA team Dallas Mavericks, is also feeling the heat of the recent crypto market crash. He said he “got hit like everyone else” as he had invested in Iron Finance's Titan token, based on DeFi protocol, that crashed from about $64.04 (roughly Rs. 4,736) to near zero within 24 hours. He didn't disclose the value of his loss. Days before disclosing about the crash's impact on him, the crypto enthusiast had called in a blog post for cryptocurrency regulation focusing on decentralized finance (DeFi) and stablecoins.

When a Twitter user wondered whether Cuban “rugged” or “got rugged” on the token, he replied: “I got hit like everyone else. Crazy part is I got out, thought they were increasing their TVL [Total Value Locked] enough. Then bam.”

Iron Finance called the Titan collapse “an irrational and panicked event” and “the world's first large-scale crypto bank run”. In a statement, Iron Finance blamed the crash on a “few big holders” who rushed to sell the token. At the time of writing this report, the crypto was trading at $0.000008132, according to CoinMarketCap.

In a previous Twitter post, Cuban had said that cryptocurrency businesses “make more sense than you think”, adding, “They are just businesses like any other, with a few huge advantages”.

The Shark Tank star has been in the cryptocurrency space for a while. In a recent blog, he stated that he was focused on DeFi innovation and decentralised exchange platforms. In the blog, he also explained the world of DeFi from his point of view.

On June 13, around the time Cuban shared his blog, Titan was trading at $29 (roughly Rs. 2,152). The token hit its peak at $64.04 after three days, but soon investors began selling off their holdings and the negative sentiment swept the market. Soon, Titan's value neared zero.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mark Cuban, Cryptocurrecny, Titan Token, Iron Finance, Shark Tank, DeFi
Google Meet Improves Hand Raising Feature, Will Automatically Lower Raised Hand When Speaker Is Done
Pokemon Unite Is a New MOBA Game Coming to Nintendo Switch in July; Android, iOS Release Set for September

Related Stories

Titan Token Price Crashes From $64.04 to Near Zero. Billionaire Investor Mark Cuban Says He ‘Got Hit’
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Spotify Acquires Podz, a Podcast Discovery Platform
  2. Windows 11 May Come as Free Upgrade for Windows 7, Windows 8.1 Users
  3. How to Correct Errors In COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate
  4. Spotify Launches Greenroom, a Clubhouse Competitor
  5. How to Transfer Your PUBG Mobile Data to Battlegrounds Mobile India
  6. Battlegrounds Mobile India Brings Back PUBG Mobile With Green Blood
  7. Vivo V21e 5G Specifications Tipped via Leaked Poster Ahead of Launch
  8. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Launched in India
  9. Loki Episode 2: Sophia Di Martino’s Loki Variant, Explained
  10. Motorola Defy Rugged Smartphone With Up to 2-Day Battery Life Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Web Services, Ferrari Enter Agreement on Cloud Storage, Machine Learning, AI
  2. Poco F3 GT Specifications Tipped by Alleged US FCC Listing, May Come With Wi-Fi 6
  3. Facebook's Neighborhoods Feature Faces Crowded Niche Market, Profiling Concerns
  4. Paytm Seeks Shareholder Approval for Rs. 12,000-Crore Sale of New Stock in What Could Be India’s Largest IPO
  5. Pokemon Unite Is a New MOBA Game Coming to Nintendo Switch in July; Android, iOS Release Set for September
  6. Titan Token Price Crashes From $64.04 to Near Zero. Billionaire Investor Mark Cuban Says He ‘Got Hit’
  7. Google Meet Improves Hand Raising Feature, Will Automatically Lower Raised Hand When Speaker Is Done
  8. Sony Bravia XR A80J OLED 4K TV With 65-Inch Display, Cognitive Processor XR Launched in India
  9. Google Could Be Working on Apple-Like Find My Device Network Functionality for Android
  10. GTA Online Player Attempts to Perform Hamlet in the Middle of Explosions: Watch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com