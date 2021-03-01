Photo Credit: MapmyIndia
MapmyIndia has released a new feature that allows users to find nearby vaccine centres in India. It integrated data from Government of India's official vaccination registration website, cowin.gov.in, to deliver this useful search functionality. This MapmyIndia functionality is also available through the same CoWIN website, and can be used when registering for the vaccine. Users can download the Move app or visit maps.mapmyindia.com to search for a coronavirus vaccination centre near them. This comes as the government has begun the mass COVID-19 vaccination drive for senior citizens and people aged above 45 with comorbidities in India.
The company stated that people can search nearby vaccine centres across any city, town or village in India using MapmyIndia Maps - be it Siwan, Bihar or Panaji, Goa or a even a house address such as S386, Greater Kailash 2, New Delhi - making this useful across urban and rural India.
To look for a COVID-19 vaccination centre that is nearest to you, you need to follow these simple steps:
As mentioned, this feature has rolled out on the same day as the government's commencement of vaccine registration for senior citizens. The CoWIN portal is now officially taking registrations for users aged above 60 and above 45 with comorbidities. However, some users are experiencing errors in using the portal or registering through the Aarogya Setu app. The Ministry of Health has also issued a public advisory that the registration can only happen through the two methods mentioned above, and that the CoWIN app is only meant for administrative use.
