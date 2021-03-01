Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • MapmyIndia Rolls Out COVID 19 Vaccination Centre Search in India As Centre Begins Vaccine Drive for Senior Citizens

MapmyIndia Rolls Out COVID-19 Vaccination Centre Search in India As Centre Begins Vaccine Drive for Senior Citizens

To look for a COVID-19 vaccination centre that is nearest to you, head to the MapmyIndia portal or download the MapmyIndia Move app.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 1 March 2021 18:45 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
MapmyIndia Rolls Out COVID-19 Vaccination Centre Search in India As Centre Begins Vaccine Drive for Senior Citizens

Photo Credit: MapmyIndia

MapmyIndia offers directions to the vaccination centre as well

Highlights
  • MapmyIndia has integrated data from the CoWIN government portal
  • MapmyIndia Move app also offers the same functionality
  • Government has started vaccination registrations on CoWIN portal

MapmyIndia has released a new feature that allows users to find nearby vaccine centres in India. It integrated data from Government of India's official vaccination registration website, cowin.gov.in, to deliver this useful search functionality. This MapmyIndia functionality is also available through the same CoWIN website, and can be used when registering for the vaccine. Users can download the Move app or visit maps.mapmyindia.com to search for a coronavirus vaccination centre near them. This comes as the government has begun the mass COVID-19 vaccination drive for senior citizens and people aged above 45 with comorbidities in India.

The company stated that people can search nearby vaccine centres across any city, town or village in India using MapmyIndia Maps - be it Siwan, Bihar or Panaji, Goa or a even a house address such as S386, Greater Kailash 2, New Delhi - making this useful across urban and rural India.

How to find a vaccine centre nearby

To look for a COVID-19 vaccination centre that is nearest to you, you need to follow these simple steps:

  1. Head to the MapmyIndia web portal or download the MapmyIndia Move app.
  2. Register to gain access to all the features on the site. Once logged in, press current location in the search box or enter your address or place name or eLoc of interest. eLoc is the 6-character digital address for any place across India, a precise pin code representing the doorstep of any place.
  3. Click on Vaccination Centres option in the left menu. The platform will offer a list of options nearby and its distance from your location. The addresses are pinned on the map with an injection logo, depicting that it is a registered vaccine centre.
  4. Click on Get Directions to further get exact turn by turn directions and real-time navigation to that vaccine centre.

Who all can get vaccines right now

As mentioned, this feature has rolled out on the same day as the government's commencement of vaccine registration for senior citizens. The CoWIN portal is now officially taking registrations for users aged above 60 and above 45 with comorbidities. However, some users are experiencing errors in using the portal or registering through the Aarogya Setu app. The Ministry of Health has also issued a public advisory that the registration can only happen through the two methods mentioned above, and that the CoWIN app is only meant for administrative use.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: MapmyIndia, Covid 19 vaccine India, Covid 19, Coronavirus
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Oppo A74 5G Spotted on Multiple Certification Websites, Tipped to Have 5,000mAh Battery, Android 11: Report

Related Stories

MapmyIndia Rolls Out COVID-19 Vaccination Centre Search in India As Centre Begins Vaccine Drive for Senior Citizens
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. CoWIN COVID-19 Vaccination Registration Portal Not Working for Some Users
  2. iPhone 13 May Have Up to 1TB Internal Storage, Improved LiDAR Sensors
  3. Sony to Give Away Free PlayStation Games Until June: All You Need to Know
  4. Samsung Galaxy A32 India Launch Date Confirmed for March 5
  5. OnePlus 9 Pro Alleged Specifications and New Camera UI Surface Online
  6. Indoo Ki Jawani, Pagglait, and More on Netflix in March
  7. Redmi Note 10 Confirmed to Come With 5-Megapixel Super-Macro Lens
  8. Oppo F19 Pro+, Oppo F19 Pro Teased to Launch in India Soon
  9. Jio Phone 2021 Offer Announced With Unlimited Voice Calls, Data Benefits
  10. Samsung Galaxy M12 India Launch Set for March 11
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 9 Series Announcement Teased for March 8, Launch Date Likely to Be Revealed
  2. Michael Kors Access Gen 5E Darci Smartwatch Now Available in India via Amazon
  3. MapmyIndia Rolls Out COVID-19 Vaccination Centre Search in India As Centre Begins Vaccine Drive for Senior Citizens
  4. Oppo A74 5G Spotted on Multiple Certification Websites, Tipped to Have 5,000mAh Battery, Android 11: Report
  5. Indian Mobile Retailers Call for Amazon Probe, Cap on Online Smartphone Sales
  6. Mi 11 Ultra Tipped to Feature 50-Megapixel Primary Camera in Fresh Leak
  7. Reliance Partners With Google, Facebook for Digital Payment Network Bid: Report
  8. OnePlus Nord Receiving Android 11-Based OxygenOS 11 Update With New UI, Ambient Display, More
  9. WhatsApp Rolls Out Ability to Mute Videos Before Sharing for Android Users
  10. iPhone 13 May Have Up to 1TB Internal Storage and Improved LiDAR Sensors
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com