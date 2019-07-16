Technology News
MakeMyTrip, ASI Partner for Online Bookings for 116 Heritage Sites

MakeMyTrip will offer an online booking gateway for sites like Taj Mahal, Red Fort, Qutub Minar, Charminar, and Golconda Fort.

By | Updated: 16 July 2019 15:16 IST
MakeMyTrip, ASI Partner for Online Bookings for 116 Heritage Sites

Photo Credit: Facebook/ MakeMyTrip

In a bid to promote India as a heritage tourism destination, online travel company MakeMyTrip has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) for convenient and hassle-free online bookings for 116 historical monuments and sites across India, MakeMyTrip announced in a statement on Monday.

The agreement, signed on Sunday, entails listing and offering an online booking gateway to the ASI protected heritage monuments such as Taj Mahal, Red Fort, Qutub Minar, Humayun's Tomb, Khajuraho group of monuments, Charminar, Golconda Fort, and so on.

The ASI currently offers online ticketing on Zoonga, CityWalkers, and Westland platforms. A similar collaboration with Cleartrip, another travel company, is in the pipeline.

"India has so much to offer in terms of its rich cultural heritage and there is a long distance that we have to cover to showcase the best that India has to offer to the world. This partnership will help make it convenient for travellers to plan and book their visit to these heritage monuments online," Deep Kalra, Founder and Group CEO, MakeMyTrip said in a statement.

"It will provide world-class e-ticket booking service to help travellers plan in advance and eliminate the hassle of standing in long queues, saving time and effort by booking online through our platform,” he added.

Further reading: MakeMyTrip, ASI
MakeMyTrip, ASI Partner for Online Bookings for 116 Heritage Sites
