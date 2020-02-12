Technology News
loading

London Police Deploy Face Scan Tech, Stirring Privacy Fears

London police are using the technology despite warnings from rights groups, lawmakers and independent experts about a lack of accuracy and bias in the system and the erosion of privacy.

By | Updated: 12 February 2020 14:23 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
London Police Deploy Face Scan Tech, Stirring Privacy Fears

London police are using the technology despite warnings from rights groups

Highlights
  • London police started using facial recognition cameras on Tuesday
  • Surveillance cameras mounted on a blue police van monitored people
  • Signs warned that police were using the technology

London police started using facial recognition cameras on Tuesday to automatically scan for wanted people, as authorities adopt the technology that has raised concerns about increased surveillance and erosion of privacy. Surveillance cameras mounted on a blue police van monitored people coming out of a shopping center in Stratford, in east London. Signs warned that police were using the technology to find people “wanted for serious crimes.” Officers stood nearby, explaining to passers-by how the system works.

It's the first time London's Metropolitan Police Service has used live facial recognition cameras in an operational deployment since carrying out a series of trials that ended last year.

London police are using the technology despite warnings from rights groups, lawmakers and independent experts about a lack of accuracy and bias in the system and the erosion of privacy. Activists fear it's just the start of expanded surveillance.

“We don't accept this. This isn't what you do in a democracy. You don't scan people's faces with cameras. This is something you do in China, not in the UK," said Silkie Carlo, director of privacy campaign group Big Brother Watch.

Britain has a strong tradition of upholding civil liberties and of not allowing police to arbitrarily stop and identify people, she said. “This technology just sweeps all of that away."

Police Commander Mark McEwan downplayed concerns about the machines being unaccountable. Even if the computer picks someone out of a crowd, the final decision on whether to investigate further is made by an officer on the ground, he said.

“This is a prompt to them that that's somebody we may want to engage with and identify,” he said.

London's system uses technology from Japan's NEC to scan faces in the crowds to see if they matched any on a “watchlist” of 5,000 faces created specifically for Tuesday's operation.

The watchlist images are mainly of people wanted by the police or courts for serious crimes like attempted murder, McEwan said.

London police say that in trials, the technology correctly identified 7 in 10 wanted people who walked by the camera while the error rate was 1 in 1,000 people. But an independent review found only eight of 42 matches were verified as correct.

Police are “using the latest most up-to-date algorithm we can get," McEwan said. “We're content that it has been independently tested around bias and for accuracy. It's the most accurate technology available to us.”

Opinion was split among people passing by the cameras.

“I'm not really concerned because I didn't commit any crime or I'm not someone that is being wanted, I'm fine. Safety comes first," said Charles Enyorsi, who works at a property management company.

But Silvan Bennett-Schaar, a law student from Germany, said he was opposed, partly because of his country's experience with communist-era mass surveillance. He also thought police efforts to be transparent about the technology's deployment were counterproductive.

“No criminal would walk through here if it says this,” he said, referring to the prominent warning signs placed around the van. “And then it's just a completely ineffective measure and a completely ineffective measure can never justify any interference with anybody's right to privacy.”

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: London, Facial Recognition
Oppo Reno 2F Price in India Cut, Now Available at Rs. 21,990
Vodafone Revises Rs. 129, Rs. 199 Prepaid Recharge Plans With 24 Days Validity

Related Stories

London Police Deploy Face Scan Tech, Stirring Privacy Fears
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra Flagships Launched
  2. Samsung Galaxy M31 India Launch Set for February 25: All You Need to Know
  3. Vivo V19 Pro to Launch in India on March 3, New Report Claims
  4. Xiaomi Reveals Mi 10 to Pack 90Hz AMOLED Display, 4,500mAh Battery
  5. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series, Galaxy Z Flip Up for Pre-Registrations in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Review
  7. Poco X2 vs Realme X2: Cameras, Gaming, Performance, and Software Compared
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Foldable Smartphone With Dual Rear Cameras Launched
  9. Mi 10 Official Render Reveals Its Design Ahead of February 13 Launch
  10. Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Launched, Promise 11 Hours of Battery Life
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip Pre-Registrations Live in India
  2. Xiaomi to Attend MWC 2020 as Planned, Details Coronavirus Precautions
  3. Samsung Galaxy S20 vs iPhone 11 vs OnePlus 7 Pro: Price, Specifications Compared
  4. UK to Make Social Media Platforms Responsible for Harmful Content: Report
  5. Samsung Galaxy A11 Leaked Back Panel Image Suggests Triple Camera Setup, Rear Fingerprint Sensor
  6. Xiaomi Mi 10 to Pack 90Hz AMOLED Display, 4,500mAh Battery With 50W Flash Charge Support
  7. Mark Zuckerberg to Meet EU Commissioners Ahead of Antitrust Proposals
  8. Vodafone Revises Rs. 129, Rs. 199 Prepaid Recharge Plans With 24 Days Validity
  9. London Police Deploy Face Scan Tech, Stirring Privacy Fears
  10. Hotstar Expands Availability of Live Star Network Channels on Mobile Apps to all Paid Subscribers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.