LinkedIn, Microsoft's professional networking site, said on Tuesday it had resolved a technical glitch on its platform, after thousands of users reported difficulties in accessing the website.

Downdetector, an outage tracking website, showed there were close to 26,000 incidents of people reporting issues with LinkedIn.

Earlier in the day, LinkedIn said an issue across its platform was causing certain functional requests to take longer or fail unexpectedly and that it was working on a fix.

California-based LinkedIn helps employers assess a candidate's suitability for a role and employees use the platform to find new job.

Downdetector only tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage might have affected a larger number of users.



