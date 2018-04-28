Koinex, a digital assets exchange, commenced crypto-to-crypto trading at zero cost on its web and mobile platforms with the launch of 15 pairs of tokens which will be available for trading right from the start.

"Our platform is built with the agility and technical brilliance to adapt to any market requirement. We were deliberating on the possible new offerings on Koinex and many of our traders expressed interest for a crypto-to-crypto trading corridor. Our thoughts matched and we expedited the platform integration and today are set to offer our entire crypto-pair bouquet for seamless trading, and many more such surprises are in the pipeline to enthrall our users," said Rahul Raj, Co-Founder and CEO of Koinex.

Among the 15 pairs of tokens launched, the tokens available in the Bitcoin market will be Ethereum (ETH/BTC), Litecoin (LTC/BTC), TRON (TRX/BTC), Ripple (XRP/BTC), OmiseGo (OMG/BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH/BTC), EOS (EOS/BTC), Nucleus Vision (NCASH/BTC), and Request (REQ/BTC). The tokens available in the Ethereum market will be TRON (TRX/ETH), Ripple (XRP/ETH), OmiseGo (OMG/ETH), Bitcoin Cash (BCH/ETH), EOS (EOS/ETH), and Nucleus Vision (NCASH/ETH).

The crypto-market has been in disarray since the start of the year due to the ambiguous stand on crypto-assets by the regulators and things further took a downward spiral with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) directive reprimanding banks from partnering with crypto-entities. In these uncertain times, it is imperative for exchanges to utilise the current timeframe to meticulously strategise their way forward in the domestic market.