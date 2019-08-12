Technology News
RIL AGM Begins; Jio Phone 3 Reveal, Jio GigaFiber Commercial Launch in India Expected Today: Live Updates From Reliance AGM

These announcements are expected at the 42nd RIL AGM keynote.

By | Updated: 12 August 2019 11:07 IST
The 42nd RIL AGM begins at 11am on August 12

Highlights
  • The 42nd RIL AGM begins at 11am on Monday, August 12
  • Jio Phone 3 could be launched at the RIL AGM
  • Jio GigaFiber plans could be revealed too

Jio Phone 3 could be launched at the 42nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on Monday, August 12. Jio GigaFiber's commercial rollout could also be announced at the event. The RIL AGM could also see announcements around Reliance Jio's landline phone service. The RIL AGM keynote has begun with Reliance Jio's efforts in the technology space for the past couple of years and this year is expected to be the same. RIL Chairman and Managing Editor Mukesh Ambani is expected to address shareholders at the AGM, which is where we will find out more about the company's upcoming products. Here's how to watch the Reliance AGM live stream where we could hear about Jio Phone 3, Jio GigaFiber launch plans.

Jio GigaFiber launch plans, pricing

Jio GigaFiber is Reliance Jio's home Internet service. We've already seen the rollout of this service gradually taking place across the country. Now we could see the comercial rollout of Jio GigaFiber. At the moment Jio GigaFiber users have paid a refundable security deposit of Rs. 2,500 to Rs. 4,500 for the router but the broadband service has otherwise been free. We could expect to learn more about Jio GigaFiber price in India at the Reliance AGM. Recent reports tipped a Rs. 600 'Triple Play' combo plan that offers the broadband connection, unlimited voice and data, the Jio Home IPTV service, and access to premium Jio apps. We might even hear more about Jio's landline plans and offers.

Jio Phone 3 launch

The Jio Phone series is Reliance Jio's smart feature phone devices. The two devices launched in this series so far have been sold with massive cashback offers that guarantee almost the full cost of the smartphone if you return the device after three years. Unfortunately there aren't any details about the Jio Phone 3 right now and we will update this story when we have more details. Jio Phone 3 could be more powerful than Jio Phone 2 and have WhatsApp, YouTube, and Facebook pre-loaded.

Further reading: Reliance Jio, Jio, Jio GigaFiber, GigaFiber, Jio Phone 3, RIL, RIL AGM
