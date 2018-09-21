NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Jio GigaGiber Launch: Vodafone's You BroadBand Offers 4 Months Free Subscription to Existing Users

Jio GigaGiber Launch: Vodafone's You BroadBand Offers 4 Months Free Subscription to Existing Users

, 21 September 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Jio GigaGiber Launch: Vodafone's You BroadBand Offers 4 Months Free Subscription to Existing Users

You Broadband has announced a free subscription benefit for existing users

Highlights

  • You Broadband gives 4 months free to users who upgrade to annual plan
  • User gets 1 months free on upgrade to three month plan
  • Similarly, user gets 2 months free on upgrade to six month plan

To take on Jio GigaFiber, Vodafone owned You Broadband has announced up to four months of free subscription to existing users. The company has announced that all users who upgrade their validity till 12 months will get four months extra; effectively letting the subscriber use the broadband connection for 16 months, at an annual price plan rate. The company has also given benefits to existing users upgrading their validity to a quarterly or half yearly basis. This offer is valid only till September 30.

As per the company, these free months will be offered if the recharge is done through the official website exclusively. You Broadband notes that if the current user is on a one-month validity plan, they can upgrade to a three-month plan and get one month subscription free, or upgrade to a six month plan and get two months subscription free, or upgrade to a twelve month plan and get four months subscription free. A user who is currently on the quarterly plan, can only upgrade to six month and twelve month validity plan and avail two or four months subscription free, respectively. Similarly, a user who currently enjoys the half year validity can only upgrade to the twelve month validity plan and avail four months subscription free.

As mentioned, this plan will expire on September 30, and to get the offer resources, a subscriber needs to apply the promo code UPGRADE33 during checkout. This offer is for existing users, presumably to keep them from switching to other lucrative broadband companies, particularly after Jio GigaFiber registrations went live last month. BSNL has also been refreshing its broadband plans with more benefits in the wake of new competition in this space.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vodafone, You BRoadband, Jio GigaFiber
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
WWE 2K19 Producer on Making WWE Games Appeal to Everyone
Vivo V9 Pro Price in India, Specifications Revealed in New Report
Pricee
Jio GigaGiber Launch: Vodafone's You BroadBand Offers 4 Months Free Subscription to Existing Users
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. Realme 2 Pro Will Be Exclusive to Flipkart; Leaked Benchmark Shows Specs
  2. Redmi Note 5 Pro Gets MIUI 10 Stable Global ROM Update: How to Download
  3. Galaxy A7 (2018) Is Samsung's First Phone With a Triple Rear Camera Setup
  4. Redmi Note 6 Pro Price, Specifications Revealed via AliExpress Listing
  5. iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max India Pre-Orders Begin via Flipkart, Airtel, Jio
  6. Nokia 5.1 Plus India Price Announcement on September 24, Flipkart Says
  7. Nokia 7.1 Plus With Display Notch Leaked Ahead of HMD's October 4 Event
  8. Nokia 7 Plus Gets Google's Digital Wellbeing Feature
  9. OnePlus 6T Set to Launch Soon, New Leak Suggests No Triple Rear Cameras
  10. Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL Listed on JD.com in China, Price Tipped
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.