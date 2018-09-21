To take on Jio GigaFiber, Vodafone owned You Broadband has announced up to four months of free subscription to existing users. The company has announced that all users who upgrade their validity till 12 months will get four months extra; effectively letting the subscriber use the broadband connection for 16 months, at an annual price plan rate. The company has also given benefits to existing users upgrading their validity to a quarterly or half yearly basis. This offer is valid only till September 30.

As per the company, these free months will be offered if the recharge is done through the official website exclusively. You Broadband notes that if the current user is on a one-month validity plan, they can upgrade to a three-month plan and get one month subscription free, or upgrade to a six month plan and get two months subscription free, or upgrade to a twelve month plan and get four months subscription free. A user who is currently on the quarterly plan, can only upgrade to six month and twelve month validity plan and avail two or four months subscription free, respectively. Similarly, a user who currently enjoys the half year validity can only upgrade to the twelve month validity plan and avail four months subscription free.

As mentioned, this plan will expire on September 30, and to get the offer resources, a subscriber needs to apply the promo code UPGRADE33 during checkout. This offer is for existing users, presumably to keep them from switching to other lucrative broadband companies, particularly after Jio GigaFiber registrations went live last month. BSNL has also been refreshing its broadband plans with more benefits in the wake of new competition in this space.